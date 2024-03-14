Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi) that is marked every year on March 14. Pi represents the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Pi Day is observed on March 14 (3/14 in the month/day format) since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant figures of π. This date was chosen as an informal celebration of π due to its numerical representation. On this day, serve pi-themed snacks and treats and make the day a memorable one. On Pi Day 2024, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Pi Day 2024: What Is Pi? Why Is It Called Pi? What Are Some Practical Uses? – It's Not Just Math, Though!

Pi Day 2024 Date

Pi Day 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, March 14

Pi Day History

Pi Day was founded in 1988 by Larry Shaw, who worked as a physicist at the San Francisco science museum, the Exploratorium. He held a large-scale celebration of Pi Day at the Exploratorium, with staff and the public marching around one of its circular spaces and then consuming fruit pies. The Exploratorium has continued to hold Pi Day celebrations since then. On March 12, 2009, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a non-binding resolution (111 H. Res. 224) recognizing March 14, 2009, as National Pi Day. Some observed the entire month of March 2014 (3/14) as ‘Pi Month’.

Pi Day Significance

Pi Day is celebrated by math enthusiasts, teachers, and students around the world through various activities such as reciting digits of pi, baking and eating pies, organizing math-related events, and engaging in discussions about the significance of pi in mathematics and real-world applications. The Pi Day celebrations often involve eating pie or holding Pi recitation competitions. It's also a day to appreciate the beauty and importance of mathematics in our lives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2024 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).