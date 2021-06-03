June marks the beginning of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The month of June was chosen for LGBT Pride Month to commemorate the riots held by members of the LGBT community in New York City on June 28, 1969, against a police raid that took place at the Stonewall Inn. It's that queerest time when our LGBTQ+ folks come out louder and prouder in celebration of a month marked by struggles. To celebrate, you support the community with a donation or support their businesses or learn and educate yourself more about queer literature. Here are the best LGBTQ+ books to read right now.

Maurice - E.M Foster

The book is an ode to unrequited love. Maurice thwarts the societies expectations and lives wild and free. He meets and falls in love with Clive while at school — though Clive eventually gets married to a woman. But then, Maurice meets and falls in love with another man. You'll have to read to find out the fates of these people. This written in 1913, but not published until after Forster's death in 1971.

The Color Purple - Alice Walker

Widely regarded as an LGBTQ classic which was later turned into a motion picture, starring Oprah Winfrey, it's a tale of the unbreakable bond between two sisters.

Middlesex - Jeffery Eugenides

One of the best in queer literature, this Pulitzer winning book tells the story of Calliope Stephanides and three generations of the Greek-American Stephanides family.

The Price of Salt - Patricia Highsmith

It's a book full of hard choices and the promise of romance and a thrilling tale to boot. It's a beautifully written tale about a woman who has to choose between her lover and her child.

With Teeth - Kristen Arnett

The book tells a story about parenting in all its messy glory. While you might think parenting is hard but queer parenting is the rock beneath that hard palce. This pride month grab the book that lets you in all the struggles, strifes and beauty of queer parenting.

