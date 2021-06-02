This year the LGBTQ community will be celebrating 51st Pride Month and millions of people will come together to celebrate the LGBTQ community across the world. The world over is tweeting and ramming their support to the community with captions and quotes in celebration of queer folks everywhere. Let's face it it's the millennial world and we're all just living in it. No post is complete without a caption or a quote to shout our support louder and prouder across the board. Whether you are an Instagrammer or a tweeter out scouring for perfect words to capture the sentiment that'll convey your love and support to the LGBTQ's, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll provide the perfect quotes and captions to go with your heartwarming message to the LGBTQ community.

"When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free." - Barack Obama

"It takes no compromise to give people their rights ... it takes no money to respect the individual. It takes no political deal to give people freedom. It takes no survey to remove repression." - Harvey Milk

"I've been embraced by a new community. That's what happens when you’re finally honest about who you are; you find others like you." - Chaz Bono

"I think being gay is a blessing, and it's something I am thankful for every single day." - Anderson Cooper

"This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another." - Elliot Page

"We should indeed keep calm in the face of difference, and live our lives in a state of inclusion and wonder at the diversity of humanity." - George Takei

"Gay rights are human rights." - Hilary Clinton

"We are not what other people say we are. We are who we know ourselves to be, and we are what we love. That’s okay." - Laverne Cox

For your Instagram Posts, we have a few cute captions to type down with a song in your heart or a movie dialogue we all can live without.

“Our love is here to STAY.” —Whitney Houston “I see your true colours and that’s why I love you.” —Cyndi Lauper “Why are you mad? When you could be GLAAD?” —Taylor Swift “R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what that means to me.” —Aretha Franklin “You’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t, so you might as well just do whatever you want.” —Kacey Musgraves “You can’t live your life for other people. You’ve got to do what’s right for you, even if it hurts some people you love.” —The Notebook “My doctor said we can’t choose where we come from, but we can choose where we go from there.” —The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Pride Month might look a tad bit different this year compared to last year when there was a global pandemic raging outside our doors. However this year, many have been vaccinated and might take their celebration to the streets. If you are not one of those fortunate ones who can venture out the doors because it's still a bit virussy on the streets, you can attend virtual celebrations, donate to LGBTQ causes and post inspirational messages on social media replete with captions and quotes.

