The month of June is widely known as Pride Month, which is celebrated all across the globe from the beginning to the end of June. Do you the significance of Pride Month? A month-long celebration of Pride Month happens because it honours the LGBTQ+ community. Many colourful Pride parades occur while also encouraging conversations around the LGBTQ+ community. There is a long history behind the celebration of Pride Month, which is to achieve equality. June is observed as Pride Month 2025, with the start date being June 1 and ending date on June 30. In this article, learn about the Pride Month history, date, significance and all other essential details. LGBT+ History Month 2025 Theme, History and Significance.

Pride Month 2025 Start and End Dates

Pride Month begins in June every year, from the very first day to its last date. The observance of Pride Month 2025 started on June 1 and will continue till June 30.

Pride Month 2025 History and Significance

The history of Pride Month started when the Stonewall Riots occurred on June 28 in New York City. It was an event where some policemen came and suddenly attacked the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. During that period, it was common for the mafia to own the gay clubs. After that, the police officers started mainly arresting the LGBTQ community people, especially the boys who were biologically male and were dressed up as females. What Does It Mean To Be a Responsible LGBTQ+ Ally?

Apart from that, there were many people present in the bar, and some of the lesbians among them also complained that the police were touching them in inappropriate ways while they were doing the inspection. After that, a black transgender person who was also a bisexual woman named Marsha P Johnson was one of the leading activists in that riot. Marsha P Johnson asked them if there should be a specific place for everyone like them after fighting for almost six days. The Stonewall Riots became a turning point for LGBTQ+ rights. After the police raid at Stonewall in 1969, a year later, on the anniversary of the riots, the first-ever gay pride parade was held. Over time, these parades grew into what we know as Pride Month. It was the former US President Bill Clinton who proclaimed June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month in 1999.

Rainbow Flag: What Does Pride Flag Colours Stand For?

Red stands for Life

Orange stands for Healing.

Yellow stands for Sunlight

Green stands for Nature.

Blue stands for Serenity.

Purple stands for Spirit.

Although the LGBTQ+ community continues to face an uphill battle, it is important to honour its history and mark the birth of Pride Month. The month is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ+ voices, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ culture and support of their rights.

