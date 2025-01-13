Paush Purnima 2025 is on January 13. As the name suggests, the celebration commemorates the full moon day in the month of Magha and is usually the day that Kumbh Mela begins. It is customary for devotees to celebrate this day by observing a stringent fast. Some parts of India celebrate Paush Purnima as Shakambhari Purnima. As we prepare to observe Paush Purnima Upavasa 2025, here is everything you need to know about Paush Purnima and how to celebrate this day. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Paush Purnima 2025 Date, Tithi and Moonrise Time

Paush Purnima 2025 is on January 13. Purnima Tithi for Paush Purnima Upavasa begins at 05:03 AM on January 13, 2025, and will go on till 03:56 AM on January 14, 2025. On this day, it is customary for devotees to observe the Paush Purnima Upvasa, which is only broken at moonrise time. Shukla Purnima Moonrise on Purnima Upavasa Day will be at 05:47 PM on January 13.

Paush Purnima Upavasa Rituals and Significance

The observance of Paush Purnima Upvasa is observed to offer one’s prayers to the Sun and Moon gods and devotees often perform special prayers and rituals on this day. People also recite the Paush Purnima Upavasa Katha on this day. People often believe that observing this day can help them to achieve their dream of becoming a parent. The celebration of Paush Purnima Upvas begins by waking up early in the morning, taking a holy dip in the river or pod and observing the stringent day-long fast. The celebration of the festival continues on with the reciting of the story, preparing special delicacies and coming together as a community. People go on to break their fast at moonrise, by doing another important puja. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

People also believe that indulging in acts of charity, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu, and offering prayers to the sun and moon gods on this day will help people to achieve their dreams. We hope that Paush Purnima brings with it hope and happiness to you and your family.

