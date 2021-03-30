Rajasthan was formed on March 30, 1949, which makes today the anniversary of the state also known as Rajasthan Diwas, Rajasthan Day or Rajasthan Foundation Day. Rajasthan is made up of two words 'Raj' and 'sthan' which means the king of places. It is surrounded by Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Rajasthan is the largest state in India in terms of area and places like Udaipur, Nagaur, Mount Abu, Kota, Jodhpur, Jhalawar, Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Bikaner and Ajmer are some of the famous tourist places known for popular temples and dargahs. The Thar Desert, also known as the Great Indian Desert in a large part of the state. Rajasthan is a land of sand dunes and deserts. Jaipur is the capital of the state which is also the largest city in Rajasthan. The beautiful state is famous for grand palaces, forts, colours and festivities. On this day, you can send across, Rajasthan Diwas, Rajasthan Day or Rajasthan Foundation Day wishes, greetings and HD Images.

Rajasthan Foundation Day History

The existence of Rajasthan dates back to prehistoric times. From time to time, there has been the rule of Chauhan, Mewar, Gehlot dynasty. Mewar, Marwar, Jaipur, Bundi, Kota, Bharatpur and Alwar used to be major princely states. All these princely states accepted the subjugation of British rule. The kings obtained concessions for themselves but there was discontent among the people. After the revolt of 1857, people united under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership and contributed to the freedom struggle. After Independence, when the princely states started to merge, then the greater princely states like Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer combined to form Greater Rajasthan. The state of Rajasthan officially came into existence in 1958. At that time the princely states of Ajmer, Abu Road Taluka and Sunal Tappa also merged into Rajasthan.

Almost all major cities of Rajasthan are related to some specific colour like Pink of Jaipur, White of Udaipur, the Blue colour of Jodhpur and Purple colour of Jhalawar. Almost all the special monuments and places in these places have been painted with special colours. This is the reason why Jaipur is also called Pink City, Udaipur is White City. Another thing about Rajasthan is that it is believed that the Saraswati river was lost under the Thar Desert due to the Aravali mountain range being formed which is the oldest mountain range in India even older than the Himalayas.

