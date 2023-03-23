Delhi, March 23: The holy month of Ramadan is one of the most awaited times of the year. Muslims from all over India including Delhi celebrate this religious time by greeting each other – ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ and ‘Ramadan Kareem’, which literally means a happy and generous month to you. This year, Ramzan began on March 24 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted on the evening of March 22. The Muslims in Delhi will observe the first Roza of Ramzan on Friday. We, at LatesLY, bring you a full month Ramadan 2023 Timetable for Delhi for convenience. Ramadan 2023 Timetable for Lucknow: Ramzan Fasting Schedule, Sehri and Iftar Timings for Each Roza.

During Ramadan, Muslims keep fast as it is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith. This fasting is known as ‘Roza’. Muslims who keep Roza have to abstain from eating and drinking from dawn till dusk. As the time of sunrise and sunset is different every day, the time of Sehri and Iftar is also different. Hence, it is important to keep a check on the Ramadan timings of each day. Scroll down to check Ramadan 2023 Timetable for Delhi. Ramadan 2023: Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Ramzan 1444 Fasting Hours in the World?

Ramadan 2023 Timetable for Delhi:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 1 05:01 AM 6:35 PM 24 Mar 2023 2 05:00 AM 6:36 PM 25 Mar 2023 3 04:59 AM 6:37 PM 26 Mar 2023 4 04:58 AM 6:37 PM 27 Mar 2023 5 04:56 AM 6:38 PM 28 Mar 2023 6 04:55 AM 6:38 PM 29 Mar 2023 7 04:54 AM 6:39 PM 30 Mar 2023 8 04:53 AM 6:39 PM 31 Mar 2023 9 04:51 AM 6:40 PM 01 Apr 2023 10 04:50 AM 6:40 PM 02 Apr 2023 11 04:49 AM 6:41 PM 03 Apr 2023 12 04:48 AM 6:42 PM 04 Apr 2023 13 04:46 AM 6:42 PM 05 Apr 2023 14 04:45 AM 6:43 PM 06 Apr 2023 15 04:44 AM 6:43 PM 07 Apr 2023 16 04:42 AM 6:44 PM 08 Apr 2023 17 04:41 AM 6:44 PM 09 Apr 2023 18 04:40 AM 6:45 PM 10 Apr 2023 19 04:39 AM 6:45 PM 11 Apr 2023 20 04:37 AM 6:46 PM 12 Apr 2023 21 04:36 AM 6:47 PM 13 Apr 2023 22 04:35 AM 6:47 PM 14 Apr 2023 23 04:34 AM 6:48 PM 15 Apr 2023 24 04:32 AM 6:48 PM 16 Apr 2023 25 04:31 AM 6:49 PM 17 Apr 2023

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. We wish you a happy and blessed Ramzan.

