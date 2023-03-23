Mumbai, March 23: The holy month of Ramzan will begin tomorrow, March 24 in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other cities nationwide. The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Wednesday made the announcement about the festival of Ramzan which is also known as Ramadan. During Ramadan or Ramzan, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk.

Members of the Muslim community observe fast and abstain from eating food and drinking water. During Ramzan, they indulge in a pre-dawn meal called sehri and break the fast post-sunset with Iftari. If you are living in Lucknow then scroll down to check the calendar of Ramadan 2023 and know about the sehri and iftar timings. Ramadan 2023 Time Table for Saudi Arabia, UAE: Check Ramzan Calendar, Sehri and Iftar Timings in Riyadh, Dubai and Other Cities.

Ramzan Sehri and Iftar Timetable 2023 For Lucknow:

Day Sehri Timings Iftar Timings Date 1 04:48 AM 6:20 PM 24 Mar 2023 2 04:47 AM 6:21 PM 25 Mar 2023 3 04:46 AM 6:21 PM 26 Mar 2023 4 04:45 AM 6:22 PM 27 Mar 2023 5 04:44 AM 6:22 PM 28 Mar 2023 6 04:42 AM 6:23 PM 29 Mar 2023 7 04:41 AM 6:23 PM 30 Mar 2023 8 04:40 AM 6:24 PM 31 Mar 2023 9 04:39 AM 6:24 PM 01 Apr 2023 10 04:38 AM 6:25 PM 02 Apr 2023 11 04:36 AM 6:25 PM 03 Apr 2023 12 04:35 AM 6:26 PM 04 Apr 2023 13 04:34 AM 6:26 PM 05 Apr 2023 14 04:33 AM 6:27 PM 06 Apr 2023 15 04:32 AM 6:27 PM 07 Apr 2023 16 04:30 AM 6:28 PM 08 Apr 2023 17 04:29 AM 6:28 PM 09 Apr 2023 18 04:28 AM 6:29 PM 10 Apr 2023 19 04:27 AM 6:29 PM 11 Apr 2023 20 04:26 AM 6:30 PM 12 Apr 2023 21 04:24 AM 6:30 PM 13 Apr 2023 22 04:23 AM 6:31 PM 14 Apr 2023 23 04:22 AM 6:31 PM 15 Apr 2023 24 04:21 AM 6:32 PM 16 Apr 2023 25 04:20 AM 6:32 PM 17 Apr 2023 26 04:19 AM 6:33 PM 18 Apr 2023 27 04:17 AM 6:33 PM 19 Apr 2023 28 04:16 AM 6:34 PM 20 Apr 2023 29 04:15 AM 6:34 PM 21 Apr 2023

It must be noted that it is mandatory for all Muslim adults to observe fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Only those Muslims who are not keeping well or are traveling are exempted from observing fasting. Ramzan, which is an annual observance is considered to be one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. One must note that the timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and sunset.

