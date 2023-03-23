Mumbai, March 23: The holy month of Ramzan will begin tomorrow, March 24 in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other cities nationwide. The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Wednesday made the announcement about the festival of Ramzan which is also known as Ramadan. During Ramadan or Ramzan, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk.
Members of the Muslim community observe fast and abstain from eating food and drinking water. During Ramzan, they indulge in a pre-dawn meal called sehri and break the fast post-sunset with Iftari. If you are living in Lucknow then scroll down to check the calendar of Ramadan 2023 and know about the sehri and iftar timings. Ramadan 2023 Time Table for Saudi Arabia, UAE: Check Ramzan Calendar, Sehri and Iftar Timings in Riyadh, Dubai and Other Cities.
Ramzan Sehri and Iftar Timetable 2023 For Lucknow:
|Day
|Sehri Timings
|Iftar Timings
|Date
|1
|04:48 AM
|6:20 PM
|24 Mar 2023
|2
|04:47 AM
|6:21 PM
|25 Mar 2023
|3
|04:46 AM
|6:21 PM
|26 Mar 2023
|4
|04:45 AM
|6:22 PM
|27 Mar 2023
|5
|04:44 AM
|6:22 PM
|28 Mar 2023
|6
|04:42 AM
|6:23 PM
|29 Mar 2023
|7
|04:41 AM
|6:23 PM
|30 Mar 2023
|8
|04:40 AM
|6:24 PM
|31 Mar 2023
|9
|04:39 AM
|6:24 PM
|01 Apr 2023
|10
|04:38 AM
|6:25 PM
|02 Apr 2023
|11
|04:36 AM
|6:25 PM
|03 Apr 2023
|12
|04:35 AM
|6:26 PM
|04 Apr 2023
|13
|04:34 AM
|6:26 PM
|05 Apr 2023
|14
|04:33 AM
|6:27 PM
|06 Apr 2023
|15
|04:32 AM
|6:27 PM
|07 Apr 2023
|16
|04:30 AM
|6:28 PM
|08 Apr 2023
|17
|04:29 AM
|6:28 PM
|09 Apr 2023
|18
|04:28 AM
|6:29 PM
|10 Apr 2023
|19
|04:27 AM
|6:29 PM
|11 Apr 2023
|20
|04:26 AM
|6:30 PM
|12 Apr 2023
|21
|04:24 AM
|6:30 PM
|13 Apr 2023
|22
|04:23 AM
|6:31 PM
|14 Apr 2023
|23
|04:22 AM
|6:31 PM
|15 Apr 2023
|24
|04:21 AM
|6:32 PM
|16 Apr 2023
|25
|04:20 AM
|6:32 PM
|17 Apr 2023
|26
|04:19 AM
|6:33 PM
|18 Apr 2023
|27
|04:17 AM
|6:33 PM
|19 Apr 2023
|28
|04:16 AM
|6:34 PM
|20 Apr 2023
|29
|04:15 AM
|6:34 PM
|21 Apr 2023
It must be noted that it is mandatory for all Muslim adults to observe fast during the holy month of Ramadan. Only those Muslims who are not keeping well or are traveling are exempted from observing fasting. Ramzan, which is an annual observance is considered to be one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. One must note that the timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and sunset.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2023 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).