Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Lucknow: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting

Lucknow, April 24: The holy month of Ramadan 2020, also known as Ramzan, will commence from either April 25 or April 26 in India. The start of Ramzan depends upon the sighting of the moon. During the holy month, Muslims across India and the world fast (Roza) without food and water from dawn to desk for a month and offer prayers to Allah. The annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Ramzan lasts from 29 to 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. Ramadan 2020 Date in India, Saudi Arabia: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

The pre-dawn meal during Ramzan is called sehri which is eaten before the sun rises. When Muslims break the fast in the evening post sunset, it is called iftar. If you are a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, take a look at the table below to check the calendar of Ramadan 2020 and sheri and iftar timings. Ramadan 2020: What is Permitted And Not Allowed For Muslims During Ramzan

Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Lucknow:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 25 April 2020 04:10 18:38 2 26 April 2020 04:09 18:38 3 27 April 2020 04:08 18:39 4 28 April 2020 04:07 18:39 5 29 April 2020 04:06 18:40 6 30 April 2020 04:05 18:40 7 01 May 2020 04:04 18:41 8 02 May 2020 04:03 18:41 9 03 May 2020 04:02 18:42 10 04 May 2020 04:01 18:42 11 05 May 2020 04:00 18:43 12 06 May 2020 03:59 18:44 13 07 May 2020 03:58 18:44 14 08 May 2020 03:57 18:45 15 09 May 2020 03:56 18:45 16 10 May 2020 03:56 18:46 17 11 May 2020 03:55 18:46 18 12 May 2020 03:54 18:47 19 13 May 2020 03:53 18:48 20 14 May 2020 03:52 18:48 21 15 May 2020 03:52 18:49 22 16 May 2020 03:51 18:49 23 17 May 2020 03:50 18:50 24 18 May 2020 03:49 18:50 25 19 May 2020 03:49 18:51 26 20 May 2020 03:48 18:51 27 21 May 2020 03:47 18:52 28 22 May 2020 03:47 18:53 29 23 May 2020 03:46 18:53

Fasting is obligatory for all Muslim followers who are able to safely go without food and drink. Millions of people across the world will be observing the holy month of Ramadan under lockdown this year due to the impact of coronavirus.

The spiritual rewards of fasting are believed to be multiplied during the holy month of Ramadan. During this month, Muslims not only refrain from food and drink, but also tobacco products, sexual relations, and sinful behavior. They devote themselves to the Almighty by offering prayers and recitation of the Quran.