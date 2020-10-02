October 2 is also marked as Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas, an observance to improve sanitation and cleanliness in the country. Cleanliness is the aim of the day, it tries to make the country Open defecation free. October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi observed as Gandhi Jayanti in India. Promoting good values including peace and harmony, the day aims at promoting and celebrating goodness. As we observe Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas 2020, we bring to you HD Images and Wallpaper for free download online. It also includes Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS. Gandhi Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Last year, four crore toilets were built in five states, around four lakh villages in 203 districts. Swachhata Hi Seva which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote Swachh Bharat mission’s effort across the country and celebrate Gandhi Jayanti as Clean Gandhi Jayanti. A clean India was Mahatma Gandhi's dream which was unfulfilled. Gandhi said, "Sanitation is more important than independence". For him, cleanliness and sanitation was an integral part of the Gandhian way of living. He had said that cleanliness is most important for physical well-being and a healthy environment. He often focused on good health and said that one should not spit on the streets.

Taking inspiration, the day is observed to highlight the importance of cleanliness. People often send wishes and greetings through WhatsApp. You can also download Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. Let's maintain cleanliness and ensure hygiene and make the place a better one for our future generation.

