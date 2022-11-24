Celestial enthusiasts have been intrigued by the unknown facts about the solar system's fourth planet for countless years, thanks to the American rovers that photographed the red rusty world named after the Roman God of War, Mars. The celestial body is the fourth planet from the Sun and Earth's colder and smaller neighbour. Annually, the world observes Red Planet Day on November 28 to recognize the significance of the reddish tinge in the solar system. The event commemorates the launch of Spacecraft Mariner 4. Still, scientists have been using their brains to find the availability of water and life on the planet's surface. This article presents everything you need to know about Red Planet Day 2022. This year, it falls on Monday. Life on Mars? NASA’s Curiosity Rover Finds Carbon Signature on Mars.

Red Planet Day History & Significance

Interestingly, the primary driver of modern Martian geology is its environment, predominantly made of carbon dioxide, argon, and nitrogen. Red Planet Day is marked annually to remember the day in 1964 when the robotic interplanetary probe Mariner 4 was launched by NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). The groundbreaking success gave the world the first close-up pictures of Mars. On 28 November 1964, the spacecraft successfully flew by the planet after eight months of the mission. It gifted us with 22 photographs of the Martian surface, which ultimately helped us to learn and research more about the red planet. The launch happened after three attempts. Know Interesting Facts About Mars, the Fourth Planet.

Did you know that the minimum distance from Earth to Mars is about 33.9 million miles, and the red astronomical body is three times the height of Mount Everest? Well, if this fact has fascinated you, then you must know that, as per some sources, once upon a time, wind and water flowed across the red planet! Red Plant Day is the perfect date if you wish to gather more knowledge about the exciting planet. Science centres, planetariums, and different educational institutions and schools hold diverse events on this day to help individuals discover more about Mars.

