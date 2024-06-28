The upcoming Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Yatra in 2024 is poised to embark on its annual pilgrimage, tracing a path of spiritual significance across Maharashtra. This massive procession, organised by the Jagadguru Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan, honours the legacy of Sant Tukaram Maharaj, the beloved saint-poet whose teachings and compositions continue to inspire millions. Pandharpur Wari 2024 Complete Schedule and Timetable: Know About Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg From Dehu and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Yatra From Alandi.

The experience of visiting Vitthal-Rukmini on foot is extraordinary on Ashadhi Ekadashi. This year, Devshayani Ekadashi is going to be celebrated on July 17. Saint Tukaram's palanquin departing from Dehu and Gyanoba Mauli's palanquin/palki departing from Alandi are the two main attractions for this event. This year Saint Tukaram's palanquin will depart on June 28.

This year is the 339th year of this palanquin/palki. Commencing from Dehu on June 28, 2024, the Palkhi Yatra will unfold over a period of nearly three weeks, concluding on July 16 in Pandharpur. This journey is not merely a religious event but a cultural celebration that unites devotees from diverse backgrounds in a shared expression of faith and devotion.

During this journey, the Varkari congregation travels in a very auspicious atmosphere with the chanting of tala-mridunga. Maharashtra has an old tradition of wari. So its craze is not only for the elderly but also for many young people. Nowadays, many people become a part of this trend through digital media as well. Like Pandharpur, many temples of Vitthal-Rukmini in the state are crowded on Ashadhi Ekadashi. Devotees offer their faith wherever possible. Many people also fast all day.

Check Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg Schedule:

Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg Schedule

June 28: The procession begins from Dehu, starting its odyssey with the first halt scheduled at Inamdar Wada.

June 29: Continuing its journey, the Palkhi will pause at the Shri Vitthal Temple in Akurdi for its second scheduled halt.

June 30 - July 1: Devotees will converge at the Shri Nivdunga Vitthal Temple in Nana Peth, Pune, where the Palkhi will rest for two days.

July 2: Departing from Pune, the procession moves towards Loni Kalbhor, marking a new phase of its spiritual voyage.

July 3 - July 5: The Palkhi will make halts at various temples, including Bhairavnath Temple in Yavat, Vitthal Temple in Varvand, and Undwadi Gawli.

July 6: Continuing its sacred journey, the Palkhi will rest at the Sharada Vidyalaya premises in Baramati.

July 7 - July 9: Halts will include Sansar, Belvadi with the first ringan, Anthurne, and Nimgaon Ketki.

July 10: The second circular ringan is scheduled in Indapur, marking another significant ritual in the journey.

July 12: The Maharaj’s Padukas will be bathed in Neera at Sarati, followed by further rituals at Akluj and the completion of the third circular ringan.

July 13 - July 15: The procession continues with standing ringans and halts at Malinagar, Borgav, Tondale Bondale, Pirachi Kuroli, and Bajirao Vihir.

July 16: In the final stretch of the journey, the Palkhi departs from Bakhri towards Pandharpur. The evening culminates in the third standing ringan at the Paduka Aarti site, followed by entry into Shri Kshetra Pandharpur and an overnight stay at the new Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Temple building.

July 21: The return journey to Dehu will commence, concluding the transformative and spiritually enriching Palkhi procession.

The Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Yatra of 2024 is more than a pilgrimage; it is a testament to the enduring legacy of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and the unwavering faith of his followers. As devotees gather along the route, they not only pay homage to a revered saint but also renew their commitment to spiritual values and communal harmony. The Palkhi Yatra stands as a vibrant expression of Maharashtra’s cultural heritage, fostering unity and devotion among all who participate in this sacred journey.

