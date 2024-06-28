The annual Pandharpur Yatra, one of the most significant pilgrimages in India, draws millions of devotees who walk from Alandi, near Pune, to the Vithoba Temple in Pandharpur. This yatra, known for its fervent display of faith and devotion, centres around the Dnyaneshwar Palkhi, which carries the sacred silver Padukas (sandals) of Sant Dnyaneshwar. Pandharpur Wari 2024 Complete Schedule and Timetable: Know About Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg From Dehu and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Yatra From Alandi.

Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra From Alandi - Historical and Spiritual Significance

Sant Dnyaneshwar, also revered as Jnanadev or Jnaneshwar, is a seminal figure in Marathi bhakti literature. At the tender age of fifteen, he composed the Jnaneswari, an extensive commentary on the Bhagavad Gita. This text has since been a cornerstone of spiritual life in Maharashtrian homes, embodying the region's devotional spirit.

Lord Vithoba, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is the principal deity worshipped during this pilgrimage. The most important shrine of Lord Vithoba is situated in Pandharpur, near Solapur in Southern Maharashtra. This pilgrimage, known as Waari in Marathi, culminates on Ashadi Ekadashi, a day of great religious significance.

Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra 2024 Calendar

In 2024, the Sri Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Sohala Prasthan from Alandi is set to commence on June 29. The devotees will carry the paduka of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj over a period of two weeks until July 17, 2024. Ashadi Ekadashi will be observed on July 17, 2024. The pilgrimage route includes several notable stops and rituals, which are detailed below. The procession will stay in Pandharpur until June 21, 2024 and then start the return journey to Alandi.

Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg From Alandi

Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg Route

June 30, 2024: The Palkhis of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj converge at Wakdewadi near Pune and proceed together into the city.

The route includes stops at Wakdewadi, Engineering College Chowk, Sancheti Chowk, Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk, Tukaram Paduka Chowk, Khandoji Baba Chowk, Tilak Chowk, Vijay Theatre Chowk, Dulya Maruti Chowk, and Nana Peth. The Dnyaneshwar Palkhi will halt at Palkhi Vithoba Temple in Bhavani Peth.

July 1, 2024: The Palkhi remains in Pune city.

July 2, 2024: The pilgrimage resumes its journey towards Hadapsar, eventually leaving Pune.

Journey to Pandharpur: Following the departure from Pune, the Palkhi proceeds through several towns and villages, each with its own unique significance:

July 2-3: Saswad

July 4: Jejuri

July 5: Valhe

July 6-7: Lonand

July 8: Taradgaon

July 9: Phaltan

July 10: Barad

July 11: Natepute

July 12: Malshiras

July 13: Velapur

July 14: Bhandishegaon

July 15: Wakhari

July 16: Pandharpur

Until July 20: Procession will stay in Pandharpur

July 21: Return Journey to Alandi Begins

Throughout the journey, devotees participate in various traditional rituals, including:

First Standing Ringan at Limb of Chandoba First Circular Ringan at Purandawade Second Circular Ringan at Khudus Fata Third Circular Ringan at Thakurbuva’s Samadhi Second Standing Ringan at Bajirao’s Well, Wakhri Fourth Circular Ringan at Bajirao’s Well, Wakhri

Third Standing Ringan near Isbawai Paduka, right before entering Pandharpur

These ritualistic stops, known as Ringans, are vibrant expressions of devotion. Pilgrims and horses engage in circular formations, symbolising unity and spiritual fervour.

Pandharpur Wari (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra is not a solitary event. Nearly 40 Palkhis of various saints and gurus converge in Pandharpur to partake in the Ashadi Ekadashi rituals, making it one of the world’s largest and most inclusive religious gatherings. The convergence of these Palkhis exemplifies the unity and collective faith of the devotees.

In essence, the Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra from Alandi to Pandharpur is more than a pilgrimage; it is a profound journey of faith, devotion, and spiritual unity. As millions of varkaris (pilgrims) walk this path, they not only honour the legacy of Saint Dnyaneshwar but also reinforce the timeless spiritual bonds that connect them to Lord Vithoba and to each other.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).