Pandharpur Wari, or simply Wari, is a traditional yatra to Pandharpur in Maharashtra. This 700-800-year-old long-established tradition is undertaken to honour Lord Vithoba (also known as Lord Panduranga). Devotees carry the auspicious charan paduka (India's ancient archetypal footwear) of a saint in a palkhi (palanquin), primarily of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram Maharaj, from their respective shrines to Pandharpur. Pandharpur Wari 2024 begins on June 28 and lasts until July 21. As we prepare for Pandharpur Wari 2024, here is the complete schedule of Sant Tukaram Maharaj from Dehu and Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg from Alandi for this year and everything you need to know about them. Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg 2024 Timetable: From Pandharpur Wari Route To Schedule, Know All About the Sacred Journey of Devotion From Dehu.

Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg From Dehu

The Jagadguru Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan is set to embark on its revered Palkhi procession from June 28 to July 21, 2024, marking a journey of spiritual significance and communal celebration. This annual procession pays homage to Sant Tukaram Maharaj, the esteemed saint-poet of Maharashtra, known for his devotional compositions and profound spiritual teachings.

The Palkhi procession will commence its journey from Dehu on the afternoon of June 28, 2024, with a deep sense of reverence and festivity. The itinerary spans various significant stops, culminating in Pandharpur on July 16, where devotees gather in large numbers to commemorate Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg Schedule

June 28: The procession begins from Dehu, starting its odyssey with the first halt scheduled at Inamdar Wada.

June 29: Continuing its journey, the Palkhi will pause at the Shri Vitthal Temple in Akurdi for its second scheduled halt.

June 30 - July 1: Devotees will converge at the Shri Nivdunga Vitthal Temple in Nana Peth, Pune, where the Palkhi will rest for two days.

July 2: Departing from Pune, the procession moves towards Loni Kalbhor, marking a new phase of its spiritual voyage.

July 3 - July 5: The Palkhi will make halts at various temples, including Bhairavnath Temple in Yavat, Vitthal Temple in Varvand, and Undwadi Gawli.

July 6: Continuing its sacred journey, the Palkhi will rest at the Sharada Vidyalaya premises in Baramati.

July 7 - July 9: Halts will include Sansar, Belvadi with the first ringan, Anthurne, and Nimgaon Ketki.

July 10: The second circular ringan is scheduled in Indapur, marking another significant ritual in the journey.

July 12: The Maharaj’s Padukas will be bathed in Neera at Sarati, followed by further rituals at Akluj and the completion of the third circular ringan.

July 13 - July 15: The procession continues with standing ringans and halts at Malinagar, Borgav, Tondale Bondale, Pirachi Kuroli, and Bajirao Vihir.

July 16: In the final stretch of the journey, the Palkhi departs from Bakhri towards Pandharpur. The evening culminates in the third standing ringan at the Paduka Aarti site, followed by entry into Shri Kshetra Pandharpur and an overnight stay at the new Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Temple building.

July 21: The return journey to Dehu will commence, concluding the transformative and spiritually enriching Palkhi procession.

Check Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg Schedule:

Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra From Alandi

Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra to Pandharpur from Alandi will begin on June 29. The devotees will carry the paduka of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj over a period of two weeks until July 17, 2024. The procession will stay in Pandharpur until June 21, 2024 and then start the return journey to Alandi.

June 30-July 1: First Stop is at Darshan Mandap Building in Alandi

July 2-3: Saswad

July 4: Jejuri

July 5: Valhe

July 6-7: Lonand

July 8: Taradgaon

July 9: Phaltan

July 10: Barad

July 11: Natepute

July 12: Malshiras

July 13: Velapur

July 14: Bhandishegaon

July 15: Wakhari

July 16: Pandharpur

Until July 20: Procession will stay in Pandharpur

July 21: Return Journey to Alandi Begins

Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra Marg From Alandi

The Palkhi procession of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi Yatra stands as a testament to devotion, community spirit, and cultural heritage. Each scheduled stop and ritual along the way reinforces the deep-rooted reverence and faith that devotees hold for Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj.

As the procession winds its way through Maharashtra, it not only connects pilgrims with their spiritual heritage but also fosters a sense of unity and shared devotion among all participants. The Yatra will stop at multiple locations for devotees to seek blessings from these Saints and Lord Vittal and finally arrive at Pandharpur. Knowing the exact dates of the halt is crucial for devotees who wish to join the yatra or just seek blessings.

