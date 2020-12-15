December 15 marks the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a great freedom fighter. Popularly known as Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel died on December 15 in 1950. So today marks his 70th death anniversary. On this day, people have taken to Twitter to pay their honours and remember his role in seeking independence of the country. People are sharing his pictures with his famous quotes, and messages on Twitter. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Iron Man of India are the trending topics on the microblogging platform this morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, remembering his path to protect unity of the country.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Union Home Minister of India. He was also called as "Unifier of India" and his birth date is marked as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or the National Unity Day. He was a successful lawyer. He organised peasants in Gujarat in non-violent civil disobedience against the British rule, becoming one of the most influential leaders in Gujarat. In his role as the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India, he organised relief efforts for refugees fleeing to Punjab and Delhi from Pakistan and worked to restore peace. He led the task of a united nation and successfully integrated the British colonial provinces to India. On his death anniversary, people have taken to Twitter to pay their tributes.

Check Tweets Honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel:

Nation Salutes Vallabhbhai Patel

Humble Tribute to the #FirstHomeMinister and #FirstDeputyPrimeMinister of Independent India Shri. #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel Ji on his Death Anniversary. His commitment to national integration in the newly independent country was inspirational.#IronManOfIndia #SardarPatel pic.twitter.com/dieR061jHv — 🚩Abhishek Takale🚩 (@takale_abhishek) December 15, 2020

The Consolidator of Bharat

Kutch to Kohima, Kargil or Kanyakumari - if we can travel freely today across the beautiful lands of India, it is because of him. Builder and Consolidator of BHARAT! Tributes on his death anniversary. #SardarPatel #IronMan #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel pic.twitter.com/0GMJKTqw4b — Anamika Khanna (@AnamikaKhanna29) December 15, 2020

Sharing Quotes and Images

" Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength both are essential to accomplish any great work." Paying homage to the iron man on his death anniversary. #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel pic.twitter.com/kTSaspuTFY — Aradhana Dutta (@14LATADUTTA) December 15, 2020

A Guide to the Country

Remembering the 'Iron Man of India', #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his 70th death anniversary. His contributions, teachings & ideals will remain eternal, and continues to guide our country. pic.twitter.com/MR4x6Xuk2u — Aditya Gupta (@madItyaGupta) December 15, 2020

Remembering His Contributions

My humble tributes to #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his remembrance day » Bismarck of India, #SardarPatel & #IronMan Of #India » India's 🇮🇳 1st Home Minister & Deputy #PM » He integrated 562 princely states with the Union of India » Posthumously conferred #BharatRatna in 1991 pic.twitter.com/SarYSCDKBO — OMPRAKASH (@omprakash678) December 15, 2020

Sardar Patel suffered a massive heart attack, a second one on 15 December 1950 at Birla House in Bombay. Honouring his contributions to the country, The Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue located on the Narmada River, was dedicated to him on 31 October 2018.

