Sawan Shivratri 2020 Details: There are a total of 12 Shivratris that take place around the year; however, it is the Maha Shiv Ratri and Sawan Shivratri (also known as Shravan Shivratri) which are the most important. With the month of Shravan/Sawan already in process, the devotees are excited to observe the festive event of Sawan Shivratri 2020. The entire month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. If you are finding for more information about Shravan Shivratri 2020 – its date, timings, rituals, significance, etc. then you reached the right spot.

What is the date of Sawan Shivratri 2020?

As per the Hindu customs, the 14th day of every lunar cycle (or the day before the new moon day) is observed as Shivratri. On that note, the Shivratri that falls in the holy month of Shravan is popularly known as Sawan Shivratri. This year, the festive occasion of Sawan Shivratri will be observed on July 19, i.e. Sunday. It is not to be confused with Maha Shivratri which was celebrated on February 21, earlier this year.

What are the auspicious timings for Sawan Shivratri 2020?

Sawan Shivaratri 2020 Parana Time – July 19, i.e. Sunday, from 06:11 AM to 04:02 PM

Sawan Shivaratri 2020 1st Prahar Puja Time – July 19, 07:19 PM to 10:02 PM

Sawan Shivaratri 2020 2nd Prahar Puja Time – July 19, 10:02 PM to 12:45 AM

Sawan Shivaratri 2020 3rd Prahar Puja Time – July 19, 12:45 AM to 03:28 AM

Sawan Shivaratri 2020 4th Prahar Puja Time – July 19, 03:28 AM to 06:11 AM

Sawan Shivaratri Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – July 19, i.e. Sunday, from 12:41 AM

Sawan Shivaratri Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – July 20, i.e. Monday, to 12:10 AM

What are the rituals of Sawan Shivratri?

Devotees observe the festivities of Sawan Shivaratri quite religiously. They are advised to take an early bath during the time of sunrise. Then, they visit temples, while some do pujas at their homes too. They decorate Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s deities with flowers. People offer fruits, offer prayers, sing special mantras among other religious activities.

It is said that people should eat food only one time, on the day before Sawan Shivaratri. On the day of Shivaratri, people should vow to observe a full day fast, popularly known as Sawan Shivaratri Vratam, and consume food on the next day directly.

What is the significance of Sawan Shivratri?

The occasion of Sawan Shivaratri holds significant importance as per the Vedas in the Hindu culture. Ideally, there are 12 Shivratris in the year. But since the month of Shravan is considered to be the most auspicious for Lord Shiva, the festivities of Sawan Shivaratri 2020 becomes all the more crucial. People who observe all the rituals, including observing fasts, are said to be blessed immensely. Devotees are blessed with happiness, health, wealth, and a good life by Lord Shiva himself.mAs July 19 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very ‘Happy Sawan Shivaratri 2020’ and hope you have a great time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).