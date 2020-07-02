The moth of Sawan, also known as Shravan will begin from July 6 and will continue till August 3. The month is considered extremely auspicious and devotees of Lord Shiva worship and keep a special fast during this month to seek blessings from lord Shankar. Sawan somvar, also known as the Mondays of Sawan month is considered to be the most pious days of the whole sawan mahina/month. People who cannot fast the whole month only fast for the Mondays of the shravan month. According to the religious scriptures, all the wishes are fulfilled if devotees seek blessings from Bhole Shankar on Mondays of Sawan month. The Kavar yatra is started by Shiva devotees in the month of Sawan. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped and according to ancient scriptures, there are three types of Monday fasts. Mondays, sixteen Monday and mild Pradosh. The method of Monday fast is similar to other fasts, however, it is important to keep a few things in mind to make prayers fulfilled.

Sawan Somvar Calendar 2020:

Sawan's first Monday 06 July 2020

Sawan's second Monday 13 July 2020

Sawan's third Monday 20 July 2020

Sawan's Fourth Monday 27 July 2020

Sawan's fifth Monday 03 August 2020

Here Are Things You Should Keep In Mind During The Sawan Somvar Fasting:

The Sawan Monday fast must begin between the sunrise to the third hour.

It is important to listen to the Monday fast story/Vrat Katha after completing your Shiva worship.

The fasting person should eat food once a day after sunset.

Wake up in the Brahma Muhurta on Mondays of Sawan month.

Clean the entire house and take a bath to start the day.

Sprinkle Ganga water all around the house and in your bath water to cleanse the aura.

Place a statue or picture of Lord Shiva at a holy place in the house itself may be your puja ghar or corner.

Offer Ganga water or milk to Mata Parvati and Nandi. Rudraabhishek with Panchamrit is considered auspicious.

Bel patra or Bel leaves are a must!

Do not forget to offer Dhatura, bhang, sandalwood, akshat/ rice to the Shivling

Apply tilak/tika to everyone.

Do not forget to perform aarti for Lord Shiva and distribute prasad.

Make sure to not use Ketaki flowers to worship of Shiva as it doesn't please him. But do not forget to offer lord Bholenath Tulsi. It is also said that coconut water must never be offered on Shivling and Lord Shiva must always be offered water in a bronze or brass utensils.

