The Shravan month, also known as Sawan, holds immense religious significance for the Hindu community. This sacred month falls during July and August in the Gregorian calendar and is considered the holiest month dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. The entire month is marked by spiritual practices, with Mondays, known as Shravan Somwars, being especially significant for devotees of Lord Shiva. According to Drikpanchang, the second Somwar Vrat will be observed on different dates in different states. The dates differ because North India follows the Purnimanta calendar, and the month ends with a full moon, while Maharashtra and several other states follow the Amanta calendar, where the month ends with the new moon.

In Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, the Second Sawan Somwar 2025 Vrat falls on Monday, July 21. While in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the second somwar vrat falls on Monday, August 4.

Second Sawan Somwar 2025 Dates

In Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, the Second Somwar Vrat falls on Monday, July 21.

In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Second Somwar Vrat falls on Monday, August 4.

Shravan Somwar Mantras

Om Namah Shivaya

Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvaarukmiv Bandhanaan Mrityormuksheeya Maamritaat

Shravan Somwar Vrat Significance and Rituals

The Shravan Somwar Vrats hold deep cultural and religious significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts, offer special prayers, and visit temples to seek the blessings of Shiva and Parvati. Apart from its religious importance, the Shravan month is also seen as a time for inner reflection, devotion, and discipline. During this holy month, many people adopt a satvik lifestyle, abstaining from meat, alcohol, and other indulgences. The stories and legends associated with Lord Shiva, such as the churning of the ocean are retold during this month to reinforce spiritual values.

