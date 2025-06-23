Sawan Somvar refers to the Mondays that fall during the holy month of Sawan (Shravan), which is dedicated to Lord Shiva in the Hindu calendar. The first Sawan Somvar 2025 falls on July 14. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to Lord Shiva, especially on these Mondays, as they are believed to be highly auspicious. The rituals typically include offering water, milk, honey, and bel leaves to the Shiva Linga, along with chanting of Shiva mantras and hymns. Many unmarried women also observe these fasts in the hope of being blessed with an ideal life partner, while others seek peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth. To observe the auspicious fast during Shravan month, here are the Sawan Somvar Vrat 2025 recipes that you can prepare at home. Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To Holy Month.

The significance of Sawan Somvar lies in its deep spiritual value and the power of devotion. It is believed that during the month of Sawan, Lord Shiva showers his devotees with blessings more abundantly. Temples see large crowds, devotional songs fill the air, and a sense of purity and faith prevails. Some people choose to observe the entire month with a sattvic (pure vegetarian) diet and perform acts of charity. Overall, Sawan Somvar is a time for reflection, prayer, and renewing one’s commitment to spiritual values and inner discipline. As you observe Sawan Somvar 2025, here are delicious and popular dishes for Vrat (fasting) ka Khana, commonly enjoyed during Sawan Somvar and other fasting days. When Is Nag Panchami 2025? Know Date, Rituals, History and Significance To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated To Serpent Worship.

1. Sabudana Khichdi: A light yet filling dish made from soaked tapioca pearls (sabudana), peanuts, boiled potatoes, and mild spices. It's a vrat favourite that's both tasty and energy-boosting.

Watch Recipe Video of Sabudana Khichdi:

2. Kuttu Ki Puri: Prepared using buckwheat flour (kuttu), these puris are deep-fried and served hot. They pair well with potato curry or curd and are perfect for a satisfying vrat meal.

Watch Recipe Video of Kuttu Ki Puri:

3. Aloo Tamatar Ki Sabzi: A simple curry made with boiled potatoes and tomatoes, cooked without onions or garlic. It’s mildly spiced and usually enjoyed with kuttu or singhare ki puri.

Watch Recipe Video of Aloo Tamatar Ki Sabzi:

4. Samak Rice (Vrat Ke Chawal): These tiny, millet-like grains are cooked like regular rice and are ideal for fasting. Often served with curd, aloo curry, or peanut chutney for a wholesome meal.

Watch Recipe Video of Samak Rice:

5. Sabudana Vada: Crunchy on the outside and soft inside, these deep-fried snacks are made with sabudana, mashed potatoes, and peanuts. Served with curd or vrat chutney, they make a delicious fasting treat.

Watch Recipe Video of Sabudana Vada:

Vrat ka khana is more than just food, it's a blend of tradition, devotion, and nourishment. These specially prepared dishes like sabudana khichdi, kuttu puri, and samak rice allow devotees to maintain their energy while honouring their spiritual commitments. Made with simple, sattvic ingredients, vrat meals are light yet satisfying, keeping the body balanced and the mind focused on prayer. Whether fasting during Sawan Somvar or any other sacred occasion, these dishes make the experience both soulful and delicious.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).