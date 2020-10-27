As the festive season approaches, the preparations to deck up the homes have begun. But before the festival of Diwali, there is another significant festival coming up, Sharad Purnima 2020. Also called as Kojagiri Purnima, this is a full moon night celebration and people worship Maa Laxmi, the Goddess of Wealth on this day. There are different set of beliefs and rituals associated with this day and it is considered to be a favourable day. Ahead of Sharad Purnima 2020, we tell you some tips and mantras to chant on this auspicious day to have good luck of wealth and success by your side. Sharad Purnima 2020 Kheer Recipe, Rituals & Significance: Benefits of Kheer Placed in Auspicious Moon Light on Kojagiri Purnima & Why is It Compared to Amrit.

Sharad Purnima is known by different names in different regions of India. Other names for this day are Kumara Purnima, Kojagiri Purnima, Navanna Purnima, or Kaumudi Purnima. Celebrated as a harvest festival it falls on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin in the Hindu calendar. This year Sharad Purnima falls on October 30. A Laxmi Puja is held on this day as it is believed the Goddess of Wealth was born on this day. And if she is pleased with the devotees, she blessed them with good wealth and success. We tell you some things you can do to have good luck and Maa Laxmi's blessings on your side.

Things to Do On Kojagiri Puja For Good Luck

Observe a Kojagiri Puja Vrat of Goddess Lakshmi. There's a belief that Lakshmi takes a round around the earth to watch her devotees. Chant the Lakshmi Chalisa mantra to please her.

Single women in search of a good husband should keep a fast through the day and break the fast after sighting of the moon. They should worship Lord Kartikeya to find a good groom.

Prepare kheer (sweet Indian rice pudding) and keep it in the moonlit area for the night. It is believed that the moon rays carry nectar on this day, which is transferred into the kheer. Consuming the kheer as prasad on the next day is a like drinking Amrit.

A Jagran or a night vigil is observed on the entire night of Sharad Purnima. It is believed that those who involve themselves in spiritual awakening or practice any other religious activities would be blessed by Lord Indra and Maa Lakshmi.

Engage in some donation. It could be giving away your priced possessions or helping with food and basic things to the needy, any kind of donation gives a human a feeling of bliss. And it is said those who help others will be helped by the Gods.

These are some of the things that you should do to please Goddess Lakshmi and have her blessings with you. Ahead of this festival, we wish you all Happy Kojagiri Puja 2020!

