Sharada Purnima, also known as Kumara Purnima, Kojagari Purnima, is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated with great devotion across India. The Sharad Purnima Vrat is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashvin, which falls in the month of September or October in the Gregorian calendar. Sharad Purnima is one of the most famous Purnimas in the Hindu Calendar. This year, Sharada Purnima Vrat 2025 falls on Monday, October 6. According to drikpanchang, Sharad Purnima 2025 Vrat moonrise timings will be at 17:33 pm. The Purnima Tithi begins at 12:23 on October 06, 2025, and ends at 09:16 on October 07, 2025. Sharad Purnima Wishes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Photos To Celebrate Kojagiri Purnima.

This occasion marks the end of the monsoon season. The full moon night is celebrated in different ways in various cultural regions across the Indian subcontinent. In this article, let’s know more about Sharad Purnima 2025 Vrat date, timings and the significance of the auspicious day.

Sharad Purnima 2025 Vrat Date

Sharad Purnima 2025 Vrat falls on Monday, October 6.

Sharad Purnima 2025 Vrat Timings

The Sharad Purnima 2025 Vrat moonrise timings will be at 17:33 pm.

The Purnima Tithi Begins at 12:23 on October 06, 2025, and ends at 09:16 on October 07, 2025.

Sharad Purnima Vrat Katha

According to popular legend, once there was a moneylender who had two daughters, both whom observed Purnima fasts. The elder was devout and performed every ritual with full faith, while the younger fasted half-heartedly and often broke it midway. After marriage, the elder sister was blessed with healthy children, but the younger lost all her babies at birth. Saddened, she sought guidance from a saint, who explained that her careless fasting had brought her misfortune. He advised her to observe Sharad Purnima with true devotion. She followed his advice, but her newborn still died.

Believing in her elder sister’s divine grace, she placed the baby’s body on a bed and invited her sister to sit there. As the elder sister’s clothes brushed the child, the baby miraculously came to life, crying aloud. Shocked, the elder sister rebuked her, but the younger revealed the truth. It was the blessing of Lord Moon and the power of sincere Purnima Vrat.

Sharad Purnima Significance

Sharad Purnima holds great significance for Hindus across India. On this day, many Hindu divine pairs like Radha Krishna, Shiva Parvati, and Lakshmi Narayana are worshipped along with the Chandra, the moon deity, and are offered flowers and kheer. Deities in temples are usually dressed in white colour signifying the brightness of the moon. Many people observe a full day of fasting on this night. On this day, the Moon shines with all sixteen Kala(s) and its rays have certain healing properties which nourish the body and the soul.

It is also believed that the moon rays on the day of Sharad Purnima drip nectar. Hence, to take advantage of this divine phenomenon, traditionally on the day of Sharad Purnima, Rice-Kheer a famous Indian sweet dish made of cow milk, rice, and sugar, is prepared and left in moonlight for the whole night. In the morning, Rice-Kheer, which is believed to be invigorated and fortified with the moonlight, is consumed and distributed as Prasad in family members. Hence, worshipping God Chandra on the day of Sharad Purnima is considered very significant.

