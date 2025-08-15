Shitala Satam, also popularly known as Satam or Sheetala Saptami, is a traditional Hindu festival, celebrated across India, especially in Gujarat. This day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Shitala, a form of Goddess Parvati or Durga. As per religious beliefs, it is said that devotees worship Goddess Shitala on this day as she protects her devotees and their families from measles and chickenpox. Hence, families in Gujarat observe rituals of Shitala Satam to seek blessing of Goddess Shitala on this day. Shitala Satam 2025 falls on Friday, August 15. According to drikpanchang, Saptami Tithi will begin at 02:07 AM on August 15 and will end at 11:49 PM on August 15, 2025. The Shitala Satam Puja Muhurat will start at 06:20 AM and last till 07:06 PM. In this article, let’s know more about Shitala Satam 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual festival celebrated in Gujarat.

Shitala Satam 2025 Date

Shitala Satam 2025 falls on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Shitala Satam 2025 Timings

The Saptami Tithi will begin at 02:07 AM on August 15 and will end at 11:49 PM on August 15, 2025.

The Shitala Satam Puja Muhurat will start at 06:20 AM and last till 07:06 PM.

Shitala Satam Rituals

On the day of Shitala Satam, devotees wake up early in the morning, bathe before sunrise, clean homes

They set up idols or images of Shitala Maa and light a ghee diya. They worship the Goddess and seek her blessings.

They decorate the images and perform aarti, reciting hymns like Sheetala Ashtakam or Chalisa

The most important ritual, which is followed on the day of Shitala Satam, is that no fresh food is cooked in the family.

The food which is consumed on the day of Shitala Satam should be cold and stale. Hence, most Gujarati families prepare special food on the previous day, which is popularly known as Randhan Chhath. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

Shitala Satam Significance

Shitala Satam is a traditional festival in Gujarat that is celebrated with great devotion. It is believed that Goddess Shitala protects her devotees and their families from measles and chickenpox. Hence, families in Gujarat observe rituals of Shitala Satam to seek the blessing of Goddess Shitala. The concept of Shitala Satam is the same as that of Basoda and Sheetala Ashtami, which is observed just after Holi in North Indian states. Shitala Satam is also spelled as Sheetala Satam and Sitala Satam.

