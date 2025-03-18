Sheetala Saptami is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Sheetala, the goddess of healing and disease prevention, particularly associated with curing smallpox, chickenpox, and other infectious diseases. The day of Sheetala Saptami is observed on the seventh day (Saptami) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which usually corresponds to the month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Sheetala Saptami falls on Friday, March 21. The Sheetala Saptami Puja Muhurat is from 07:08 am to 19:15 pm. Sheetala Saptami Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Status Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Day.

According to drikpanchang, the Saptami Tithi begins from 05:15 am on March 21, 2025, and ends at 06:53 am on March 22, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Sheetala Saptami 2025 date, Sheetala Saptami 2025 timings and the significance of the annual Hindu occasion dedicated to Sheetala Mata. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Sheetala Saptami 2025 Date

Sheetala Saptami 2025 falls on Friday, March 21.

Sheetala Saptami 2025 Timings

The Sheetala Saptami Puja Muhurat will be from 07:08 am to 19:15 pm.

The Saptami Tithi begins from 05:15 am on March 21, 2025 and ends at 06:53 am on March 22, 2025.

Sheetala Saptami Significance

The occasion of Sheetala Saptami is an auspicious day to honour Goddess Sheetala. This day holds great religious significance among the Hindu community. On this day, devotees offer prayers to Sheetala Mata and seek her blessings for a healthy life. The name ‘Sheetala’ is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Sheetal’, which translates to ‘coolness’.

The festival of Sheetala Saptami is mainly celebrated in North India. It is believed that Mata Shitala is the most revered Hindu Goddess who is associated with health and wellness. She is believed to have such powers to protect her devotees from all types of skin diseases.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

