Shravan Somvar is celebrated throughout the month of Sawan and holds a special place in Hinduism. This entire month is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva on all the Mondays falling in the month of Sawan and that holds a special significance. All Bolenath worshippers eagerly wait for the Mondays of Sawan. According to the Hindu Panchang, this year the month of Sawan is starting from July 25 and will continue till August 22. The first Monday of Sawan is falling on July 26. On Mondays of Sawan, devotees follow different rituals to please Lord Shiva. Here are a few dos and don't for Shravan Somvar 2021:

Take a bath in the morning and clean the house and place of worship.

Along with installing a picture of Shiva at the place of worship, you must offer incense, lamp, flowers and water to the Lord.

Bel leaves must be offered to Lord Shiva. If possible, Bhang, Datura and Madar should also be offered to Shankar.

One should recite the Monday fasting story and take a vow of fast with water in hand.

The worship should be concluded by performing aarti to Lord Shiva.

Milk is very dear to Lord Shiva. Therefore, milk must be offered at the time of

In Sawan, Rudrabhishek should be done with milk of Lord Shiva.

The red or white flower of Aak is very dear to Mahadev. It is believed that Lord Shiva is very pleased by offering flowers of Aak at the time of Shiva worship.

Ketki and Kevada flower are prohibited in the worship of Mahadev. Therefore, these flowers should never be offered while worshiping them.

Conch is considered forbidden in the worship of Mahadev.

It is said that Tulsi Dal(branch) should not be offered while worshiping Mahadev whereas lord Shiva loves sandalwood to him. One must also avoid the use of Roli or Kumkum, which otherwise are very important things needed in most pujas. Lord Shiva also does not like coconut or coconut water, so do not offer it at the time of worship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2021 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).