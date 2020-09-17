Mahalaya is a 16-day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. It is celebrated at the end of Shradh or Pitru Paksha. It is believed that on this day Goddess Durga descended the Earth. The observance is celebrated with great zeal and fervour by Bengalis across the globe. People chant mantras like 'Mahisasura Mardini' and 'Jago Tumi Jago' invoke the Goddess. People send Shubho Mahalaya greetings to their loved ones to wish on the occasion. We also bring to you Shubho Mahalaya HD Images and Wallpaper for free download online. It also includes WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and GIFs to send your loved ones. Subho Mahalaya 2020 Greetings, Quotes & Maa Durga HD Images: Wish Happy Mahalaya with WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings, Messages and GIFs Ahead of Durga Pujo.

People perform various customs and practices to celebrate the day. They perform 'tarpan' on this day praying for departed souls. In their memory, they also give 'bhog' to the Brahmins and food to the needy. The day is considered auspicious as Goddess Durga, along with her children, is believed to have arrived on Earth on this day. Mahalaya is a Sanskrit word, wherein ‘maha’ means great, and ‘alaya’ denotes abode. On this day, the goddess is invited and ushered in her home by singing chants, devotional song and by saying prayers. Celebrate the day by sending these HD Images, Wallpaper, wishes, messages and greetings to those celebrating the occasion.

Mahalaya Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiuli Phuler Gandho, Sada Megher Sari R Kaash-er Bon, Dhaker Bajna Janan Dichchemaa -er Agamon. Subho Mahalaya 2020!

Shubho Mahalaya Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May Maa Bless You, With All Her Blessings And Keep You Happy Through-out the Year! Wishing You a Happy Mahalaya 2020

Shubho Mahalaya Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fortunate Is The One Who Has Learned To Admire, But Not to Envy. Good Wishes for a Joyous Mahalaya 2020

Shubho Mahalaya Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May Maa Durga Empower You & Your Family with Her Nine Swaroopa. Happy Mahalaya 2020

Shubho Mahalaya HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nil Nil Akasher Dur Simanay, Khuaite Akul Mon Ure Jete Chay, Shoroter Isharay Pujor Gondho Choray, Ure Jaoa Pakhider Danay Danay, Subho Mahalaya Priti O Subhechha

Shubho Mahalaya Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings: Subho Mahalaya 2020

Shubho Mahalaya WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform, people use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can download Shubho Mahalaya WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).