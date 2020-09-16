Happy Mahalaya! The Durga Puja shankhanad has begun with Mahalaya, the celebration of which is very dear for the people of Bengal. On this day it is believed that Mother Durga arrives on earth from Kailash festival and stays here for the next 10 days. While we may be amid a pandemic and we will not be able to celebrate the day like with get-together and parties, we can surely share beautiful wishes online. If you are looking for some, we have your back with some of the best Mahalaya WhatsApp Stickers, Durga Puja Mahalaya Wishes, Mahalaya Image in Hindi, Mahalaya Image in English, Mahalaya Image Odia, Durga Puja Mahalaya Greetings, Mahalaya Images and Mahalaya Image Download. On the day of Mahalaya, it is said that the sculptor prepares the eyes of Maa Durga and that it is only after Mahalaya that the idols of Maa Durga are finalized and she adorns the pandals. Subho Mahalaya 2020 Wishes & HD Images with Durga Maa Pics: Share Happy Mahalaya Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings with Your Loved Ones.

You might not be able to go out of the house, meet your friends and have a celebration this time, but that doesn't mean you cannot celebrate virtually. We have the best Mahalaya Image 2020, Durga Puja Mahalaya, Durga Puja Mahalaya in Bengali, Durga Puja Mahalaya Images, Mahalaya Image in Bengali, Mahalaya Date, Mahalaya Picture, Mahalaya Image Free Download, and more for you. If you are looking for Subho Mahalaya wishes, latest Mahalaya 2020 messages, Subho Mahalaya wishes 2020, Subho Mahalaya HD images, Subho Mahalaya wallpapers, Subho Mahalaya WhatsApp Stickers, Subho Mahalaya 2020 SMS, Facebook photos, Subho Mahalaya GIFs and much more, we have your back. Check out some of the best wishes, greetings, quotes, HD images:

Shubho Mahalaya GIF

Subho Mahalaya 2020 Wishes & HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rupam Dehi, Jayam Dehi, Yasho Dehi, Diswo Jahi, Shubho Mahalaya 2020

Subho Mahalaya 2020 Wishes & HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, Wishing You All Prosperity and Success. Happy Mahalaya 2020

Subho Mahalaya 2020 Wishes & HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes for a Happy Mahalaya 2020 That Brings You Health, Wealth, Good Fortune and Success!

Subho Mahalaya 2020 Wishes & HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yaa Devi Sarvabhuteshu, Shakti Rupena Sangsthita, Namastasyai, Namastasyai, Namastasyai, Namo Namaha. Happy Mahalaya 2020

Subho Mahalaya 2020 Wishes & HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Mother Goddess Turn All Your Dreams into Reality This Mahalaya! Stay Blessed

Subho Mahalaya WhatsApp Stickers Download

Beautify your wishes with colourful festive stickers! If you are totally in love with beautiful WhatsApp Stickers and would like to send it to family and friends wishing them Subho Mahalaya 2020 you can download from Play Store. Go ahead and wish you, friends & family, a very Subho Mahalaya 2020!

In Hindu scriptures, Durgapuja is in the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, but this time there are two Ashwin months. One pure and the second Purushottam. During this time, Maa Durga will be worshipped from October 17 to October 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).