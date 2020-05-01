Sita Navami 2020 Date, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat: Know the Significance of Sita Jayanti, Birth Anniversary of Goddess Sita

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sita Navami marks the birth anniversary of Sita, the central female character in the Hindu epic, Ramayana. She is described as the daughter of the earth goddess, Bhumi or Prithvi and the adopted daughter of King Janaka of Mithila and his wife, Queen Sunaina. Also known as Sita Jayanti, it is a significant day for people belonging to the Hindu community, especially married women. They observe fast and pray to Goddess Sita, seeking the long lives of their husbands. Every year, the date to celebrate Goddess Sita’s birthday varies. Sita Navami 2020 falls today, May 2. In this article, we bring you the history and significance of celebrating Sita Navami, Puja Vidhi Shubh muhurat, Navami tithi, and other details to celebrate Sita’s birthday. Mohini Ekadashi 2020 Date (Tithi) & Shubh Muhurat: Ekadashi Timings, Mythology And Significance of The Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Sita Navami 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Tithi

Sita Navami 2020 will be celebrated on May 2, which is today. According to Drik Panchang, the Sita Navami Madhyahna Muhurat, will start at 11:00 am to 01:49 pm. Again, the Navami tithi begins at 01:26 pm on May 1, and continue till the next day, at 11:35 am on May 2, 2020.

Sita Navami 2020 History and Significance

Goddess Sita, is the divine consort of Lord Rama. She was the adopted daughter of King Janaka of Mithila and his wife, Queen Sunaina. Goddess Sita’s birth has many versions to it, and it is not very clear where she was born, but some legends claim that she is the daughter of Mother Earth. Goddess Sita is known for her dedication, self-sacrifice, courage and purity. After her marriage, when Lord Rama was sent to exile, she decides to accompany him along with her brother-in-law, Lakshamana.

Sita Navami or Sita Jayanti is observed on the Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. Devotees wake up early, take a bath and visit Sita temple or worship the Goddess at their homes. It is believed that if a married woman observes fast on Sita Navami, she is blessed and that Goddess Sita fulfils all her desires. They pray to the Goddess, seeking the long lives of their husband.

Sita Navami 2020 celebration will be a little different, as devotees will not be able to gather outside any temple. They are urged to stay at home and celebrate the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita.