The festival of Sitalsashti is here and people are excited to celebrate the occasion which is believed to be the day of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati’s marriage. Celebrated across the country, the festive event of Sitalsashti is quite popular in Orissa. This year, Sitalsashti will take place on June 15. On this day, devotees follow several traditions and rituals and celebrate them with a lot of enthusiasm with their family. If you are seeking to share good cheer and wishes for this auspicious day with a trending collection of Sitalsashti 2021 images and wallpapers, then you have reached the right place.

The Hindu festival of Sitalsashti is celebrated to commemorate the marriage of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati. People from around the world come to Sambalpur, in Orissa to celebrate Sital Sashti extravagantly. There are different ways in which people observe the grand and religious observance of Sitalsashti. However, with Covid-19 hovering, it would be best if you decide to celebrate the festival indoors. To cherish the momentous festival, people can share these amazing Sitalsashti 2021 HD images and wallpapers through social messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike, Signal, etc.

A lot of people like sharing viral Sitalsashti videos in honour of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Well, you can do it too! All you have to do is to download these Sitalsashti 2021 HD pictures and convert them into videos using a relevant app. With this, you can share these trending Sitalsashti 2021 videos on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, WhatsApp Status, Roposso, Chingari and whatever suits your fancy.

