Christmas is around the corner and people are super excited for the festival to arrive. Christmas is celebrated on December 25 every year marking the birth of Jesus. And the Christmas tree is an integral part of the celebration. Family members come together and decorate the tree adding various ornamental elements to it. While the regular green pine trees are a norm for the December season, people are experimenting with new tree ideas. As Christmas 2020 approaches, we bring to some unique DIY Christmas trees that may even inspire you to set up one at home. From books, ladders to suitcases, anything and everything have been used to make Xmas trees here. Christmas Tree 2020 Decoration Ideas for Kids: Simple Red & Gold Decor Ideas to Get You in the Holiday Spirit (Watch Videos)

Christmas trees of books are quite common at book stores, but here are some that we bet you have never seen. While pine trees are what makes for Christmas, these unique looking trees are worth a try. Also, some of them are quite simple, cheap and won't consume a lot of time. The one with red baubles looks very pretty and other than space, the promising tree is also going to earn you a lot of praises for your smart thinking. Christmas 2020 Decoration Items' List & Decor Ideas: From Santa Claus Dolls to Curtain Lights, 5 Ways to Deck Up Your Homes for the Festive Season.

When Baubles Do the Talking!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rach❤️ (@home_at_harton)

Isn't The Tree The Prettiest!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Saul (@ericssaul)

The Cleanest Xmas Tree Ever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C/\RMI|\|A (@carminafilip)

Coolest Idea, Right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CampGilmore (@campgilmore)

Books And Fairy Lights For a Christmas Tree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓝𝓮𝓪𝓬𝓼𝓾 𝓐𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓪 - 𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓪 (@alinaneacsu)

Baubles in the Air!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Architecture & Design (@archidesiign)

White Ribbons And Candles!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senior Interior Designers (@interiordesignersbymadeleine)

A Colourful Wooden Christmas Trees!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombus • Personalised Gifts (@bombus_gifts)

Did you notice the one with bags, isn't it cool? Also, the sunflower one comes as a fresh wave of colours to Christmas. Which one did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section below

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).