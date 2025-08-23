Swarna Gowri Vratha is an auspicious day that is celebrated by married women across India with great devotion. This fast is observed on the day of Gowri Habba, a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Gowri, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. It is a significant festival in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and it is observed a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. This Hindu festival is observed primarily in South India, especially in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. This year, Swarna Gowri Vratha falls on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Swarna Gowri Vratha 2025 is a day of devotion, rituals, and spiritual significance. From performing traditional puja to observing a day-long fast, devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Parvati for prosperity, well-being, and marital harmony. Read on to know the exact date, timings, and step-by-step practices to celebrate this auspicious day. Gowri Habba 2025 Date and Puja Muhurat: Know Important Timings, Rituals and Significance of the Festival Celebrated a Day Before Ganesh Chaturthi.

Swarna Gowri Vratha 2025 Date

Swarna Gowri Vratha Tadige Tithi begins at 12:34 on August 25 and will end at 13:54 on August 26, 2025

Swarna Gowri Vratha Significance

Swarna Gowri Vratha holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Goddess Gowri, a very fair-complexion incarnation of Goddess Parvati, is worshipped on the day of Gowri Habba, and women observe Swarna Gowri Vratha to seek the blessings of Goddess Gowri for a happy and blissful married life.

As per religious beliefs, it is believed that on this day, Goddess Gowri visits her parents’ home like any other married woman. The next day, Lord Ganesha, her son, comes to take her back to Mount Kailasha. The same festival is known as Hartalika Teej in Maharashtra and the other North Indian states.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

