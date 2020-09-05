Teachers' Day is observed in India with grand celebrations every year. Teachers' Day is observed on various dates around the world, however, it is marked on September 5 annually which marks the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great teacher and the second President of India. Students greet their teachers on the occasion and give them gifts showcasing their gratitude. Teaching is a noble profession and their contribution towards the society in bringing up a child is truly appreciated. People wish their teachers saying 'Happy Teachers' Day' on the occasion. As Teacher's Day 2020 approaches, we bring to you, messages in Hindi to share with your teachers. It also includes Teachers' Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the day. Teachers' Day 2020 Greetings Cards and Messages: Cute Hand-Made Notes to Give Customised Gifts to Your Favourite Mentors (Watch DIY Videos)

Teachers' Day is celebrated with various festivities in India, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic, events have been curtailed. With virtual classroom, becoming the need of the house, seem celebrations will also remain online. While you cannot meet your teacher physically, this is the perfect time to greet them with wishes. Check out our Teachers' Day wishes and HD Images below, we are sure your teacher will feel special on receiving it. You can also send them these messages and SMS and tell them about the positive change they have brought in your lives. Teachers’ Day 2020 Date: When Is Teachers’ Day Celebrated in India? What Day Will It Be Observed This Year? Know History and Significance of The Day Dedicated to Teachers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Le Gaye Aap Is School Ko Us Mukaam Par, Garv Se Uthte Hai Hamare Sar, Hum Rahe Na Rahe Ab Kal, Yaad Aayenge Aap Ke Saath Bitaye Hue Pal, Teacher Aapki Zarurat Rahengi Hame Har Pal! Shikshak Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayein.

Facebook Greetings Read: Guru Ka Mahetv Kabhi Hoga Na Kum, Bhale Kar Le Kitni Bhi Unnati Hum, Waise to Hai Internet Pe Har Prakaar Ka Gyaan, Par Ache Bure Ki Nahi Hai Use Pehchaan. Shikshak Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayein.

WhatsApp Message Read: Sahi Kya Hai Galat Kya Hai, Ye Sabak Padhate Hai Aap, Jhut Kya Hai or Sach Kya Hai, Ye Baat Samjhate Hai Aap, Jab Sujhta Nahi Kuch Bhi, Raho Ko Saral Banate Hai Aap. Shikshak Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayein.

Facebook Greetings Read: Mata Guru Hain, Pita Bhi Guru Hain, Vidyalay Ke Adhyapak Bhi Guru Hai, Jisse Bhi Kuch Sikha Hain Humne, Humaare Liye Har Wo Shaks Guru Hai, Happy Teachers Day to All.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shikshak Diwas Ki Shubhkamnayein.

Teachers' Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is widely used, you can download Teachers' Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. Those cute images are sure to make anyone feel loved. We wish all teachers a Happy Teachers' Day.

