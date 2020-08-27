Teachers’ Day is a special day for the students, where they get an opportunity to appreciate their teachers and thank them for their contributions and constant support. A significant observation, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on different days and dates across the world. So, when is Teachers’ Day celebrated in India? What day will it be observed this year? India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5, every year, which falls on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna recipient, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. So, why September 5 is chosen as the date to celebrate Teachers’ Day in India? As Teachers’ Day 2020 is approaching, in this article, we will know the history and significance behind the celebration of the day on September 5.

Teachers’ Day 2020 Date

Teachers’ Day 2020 is on September 5 in India. It is also the birth anniversary of a great teacher, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Every year, on this day, students mark a tribute to the contributions made by the teachers to the society.

Why September 5 is Teachers’ Day in India? History and Significance

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an Indian philosopher, academic and statesman, who served as the first Vide President of India and the second President of India. He is considered as one of the most distinguished scholars. Dr S Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888. He worked as a Professor at various Indian and international colleges, and varsities including Madras Presidency College, University of Mysore and University of Oxford. He believed that “teachers should be the best minds in the country.”

When Dr S Radhakrishnan became the President of India, some of his students and friends approached and requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday. He replied, “instead of celebrating my birthday separately, it would be my proud privilege, if 5th September is observed as Teachers’ Day.

Ever since then, his birthday, September 5 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India. Students would organise special programs at schools, colleges and other institutions to pay their respect to the teachers. Teachers’ Day 2020 on September 5 is an opportunity for the students to honour their teachers for their contributions in shaping the life of students.

