Teachers' Day 2020 is soon approaching. Marked annually on September 5 in India, it is the birth anniversary of a great teacher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a staunch believer of education. Teachers' Day is an observance that celebrates all educators, mentors and guides one has met in life. It respects the profession of teaching and students often express their honour by giving special gifts or sending messages to their mentors. One of the gifts you can give is customised hand-made cards. Now this time, because of the pandemic, most students are only interacting with their school and college teachers virtually. But you can always put in the extra effort of making a customised card with a nice sweet note of gratitude for your favourite teacher. In this article, we give you DIY videos on how you can make these cards. Teachers’ Day 2020 Date: When Is Teachers’ Day Celebrated in India? What Day Will It Be Observed This Year? Know History and Significance of The Day Dedicated to Teachers.

Most schools and colleges see a celebration of cultural programmes, where often students take the role of their favourite teachers and let the actual teachers rest. It is fun observance dedicated to honouring all guides and educators. This time, since most of the learning takes place online, it is not possible for students to meet up with their teachers. But you can still make cute cards and show them as your appreciation for their role in your life. People look for easy greeting cards, handmade greeting card ideas, easy craft cards etc. We bring you simple, do it yourself videos to make teachers' day cards. Teachers’ Day 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Social Media Shoutout to Adorable Video Messages, 5 Ways to Thank and Celebrate Your Educators Amid the Pandemic.

Watch Video of Beautiful Handmade Card With Gift:

With this card, you can also attach a small gift like a pen for your teacher. So it gives not one but two gifts in one.

How to Make Cute Handmade Card for Your School Teacher:

Using the drawing of a pencil or some basic stationary you can make a nice lovely card for your school teacher and wish them on this observance.

Easy Flower Teacher's Day Card:

If you do not want to do a lot of craft, the above video shows a very easy method to make a simple yet cute card for your teachers.

There are chances that you will only meet your teachers virtually this time, but you can always show them what you have made for them. A little token of appreciation can also mean a lot to every mentor. So this Teachers' Day, we hope the above videos of cute handmade greeting cards help you to make your wishes even more beautiful.

