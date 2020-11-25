Thanksgiving is more than a day. It is America’s favourite holiday. Families from far and away come together to celebrate the day in the loving company of one another. Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving Day or American Thanksgiving (outside the USA) will fall on November 26, 2020 (Thursday). Thanksgiving began as a day of giving thanks, and sacrifice for the blessing of the harvest and of the preceding year. As mentioned, the day is dedicated to celebrating love and togetherness with family and friends. But with the pandemic curtailing the celebrations like before, we thought of presenting you with a collection of Thanksgiving 2020 images, Happy Thanksgiving Images, Thanksgiving greetings, Happy Thanksgiving 2020 HD wallpapers to wish all your near and dear ones even if staying away from them.

Thanksgiving is that time of the year, and most American families come together to celebrate. From gorging on traditional Thanksgiving dinner (of course, there are alternatives to Turkey for all those big-bird haters) to doing charity and enjoying parades or watching American football and in general giving thanks, the colourful holiday sees it all. However, this time it will be different. The world is still reeling under the effects of COVID-19 and meetings, and get-togethers may not be an ideal thing to do. But let the pandemic blues not steal your holiday spirit while staying safe indoors. There are lovely virtual celebration ideas, and it includes watching Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 Live Streaming Online!

As for wishes and greetings, search engines are witnessing crazy demand from netizens. Some of the keywords are Thanksgiving 2020 date, Thanksgiving 2020 in the USA, Thanksgiving 2020 in the United States, Thanksgiving quotes, Thanksgiving holiday, Thanksgiving message, Thanksgiving wishes 2020, Thanksgiving wishes during a pandemic, Thanksgiving wishes images, Thanksgiving wishes to colleague, Thanksgiving wishes to boss, Thanksgiving wishes for friends, Thanksgiving wishes to clients, Thanksgiving wishes to the teacher, Thanksgiving images and quotes, Thanksgiving images 2020, Thanksgiving images free download, Thanksgiving images for teachers, and more. Presenting all of it and more for you for free RN!

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Thoughts Turn Gratefully to You With Warm Appreciation, at This Time of Thanksgiving Celebration. Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Happy Occasion of Thanksgiving Bring You an Abundance of Love and Joy, Lots of Prosperity and Good Health. Wishing You a Very Happy Thanksgiving Day.

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Wonderful Holiday Season and a Splendid Thanksgiving Day. May It Be Filled With Lots of Joy and Happiness.

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Your Thanksgiving Dinner Table Be Full of Delicious Dishes and, of Course, the Scrumptious Turkey. Have a Wonderful Thanksgiving Day.

Happy Thanksgiving 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Drive Away All the Negative Thoughts From Your Mind and Look Towards the Future With Hope and Optimism. May This Thanksgiving Day Bring You Loads of Good Luck and Opportunities.

How to Download Thanksgiving 2020 WhatsApp Sticker Messages?

You can download Thanksgiving WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Yes, it is another option to wish your family, friends, colleagues, teachers, BFFs, boss and just about everyone on this important day. WhatsApp Stickers have become such a fun way to extend festive greetings, and we totally heart this option! We wish all our readers a very Happy Thanksgiving 2020!

