Tis the season of festivity! The holiday season is upon us, and unlike the previous years, this time, the celebrations have gone virtual in order to ensure safety among citizens. The COVID-19 pandemic has indeed forced the celebrations to be a low-key, but virtual observations are making the events memorable. Thanksgiving 2020 is approaching. Like all the other festivals this year, Turkey Day too has gone virtual and so the iconic parade. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 will be different this year. One of the biggest traditions in the United States of America, the 94th edition of the iconic event will usher in the holiday season with a televised celebration. NBC will host the live streaming of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020. How to watch the parade safely from home? In this article, we will bring you all the details you should know about the parade to celebrate the festival.

Thanksgiving Day 2020 will be celebrated virtually, much like the other festivals. But you won’t miss out on the annual traditions. In its 94th year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 has been fully reimagined for the pandemic. It will still happen, but only for TV-audience. Through the streets of New York City and in pre-taped segments featuring big names giving the sorts of festive performances, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will be nothing short of fun.

How to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020?

The parade this year will exclusively be a TV and streaming operation. You can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from 9:00 am to noon on Thursday, November 26, in all the time zones across the USA. The parade will also be live streamed in partnership with Verizon on the wireless company’s Twitter and YouTube accounts for people in other countries to watch. In addition, you can get all the snippets from the official Twitter account of Macy’s.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

This year’s #MacysParade may be reimagined, but you’ll still get to see performances, gigantic balloons & fabulous floats from the comfort & safety of your home. https://t.co/vy7FoHFx9G pic.twitter.com/jfV1KqjAC5 — Macy's (@Macys) November 23, 2020

According to reports, some musical performances will be recorded ahead of time, and there will be no public viewing during balloon inflation and staging or places to gather and watch. The parade will honour the city and all the challenges it has endured this year by including groups from many of the festive parades New York had to cancel in 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the participants will wear masks, maintain a safe distance and follow the necessary precautions throughout the event.

