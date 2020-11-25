Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated by people of different countries thanking God for all the goodness and prosperity. It is observed on the fourth Thursday in November. Thanksgiving 2020 falls on November 26. On the observance, Americans living across countries travel to their hometown to celebrate the day with their family and other loved ones. Turkey is the key dish of the observance and is loved by people. As Thanksgiving 2020 approaches, we bring to you quotes to share on observance. You can also send these Thanksgiving messages as WhatsApp message, HD Images, Facebook greeting, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on observance. Thanksgiving 2020 FAQs: 'When is Thanksgiving?' to 'Why Do We Eat Turkey on Thanksgiving?' Answers to Commonly Asked Question About This Holiday.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on various dates in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Liberia, and the sub-national entities Leiden, Norfolk Island, and the inhabited territories of the United States. Thanksgiving originally emerged from a religious significance but now it is more of a secular holiday celebrated by people following different beliefs. Turkey is a crucial part of the diet which is had as a part of the lunch on Thanksgiving. Here are some quotes on Thanksgiving to send on the observance.

Thanksgiving 2020 Turkey Roast Recipe: Step-by-Step Way to Cook Turkey With Herb Butter Perfectly For Juicy Dish! (Watch Video)

Thanksgiving Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Turkey. The Sweet Potatoes. The Stuffing. The Pumpkin Pie. Is There Anything Else We All Can Agree So Vehemently About? I Don’t Think So.” Nora Ephron

Thanksgiving Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Gratitude Is the Inward Feeling of Kindness Received. Thankfulness Is the Natural Impulse to Express That Feeling. Thanksgiving Is the Following of That Impulse.” – Henry Van Dyke

Quote on Thanksgiving (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Thanksgiving Was Never Meant to Be Shut Up in a Single Day.”Robert Caspar Lintner

Quotes on Thanksgiving (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “He Who Thanks but With the Lips Thanks but in Part; the Full, the True Thanksgiving Comes From the Heart.” – JA Shedd

Thanksgiving 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Give Thanks Not Just on Thanksgiving Day, but Every Day of Your Life. Appreciate and Never Take for Granted All That You Have.” – Catherine Pulsifer

The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1621 with 50 Pilgrims, 90 Wampanoag Indians. It lasted three days and historians believe that only five women were present. Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday on October 3, 1863. John F. Kennedy was the first to let a Thanksgiving turkey go, followed by Richard Nixon who sent his turkey to a petting zoo. George H.W. Bush is the president who formalised the turkey pardoning tradition in 1989. Share these quotes on Thanksgiving and spread happiness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).