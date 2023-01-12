Gangasagar Mela is the second largest fair after Kumbh Mela. It is observed on the pious day of Makar Sankranti, which generally falls between January 14 and 15 every year. The Gangasagar Mela witnesses many spiritual devotees every year who visit, especially to take a dip in the sacred waters of the river Ganga at Sagardwip, from where it finally merges into the Bay of Bengal. It is believed that Kapil Muni helped king Bhagirath liberate the soul of his ancestors at this place. The Mela has numerous attractions every year. As you observe Gangasagar Mela 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of major attractions of the mela this year that you must not miss. Know History and Everything About the Oldest Tradition in Bengal With the Second-Largest Human Congregation.

Explore Sagardwip Island

Sagardwip Island is known for its spiritual importance. For any spiritual believer or devotee, this is a great opportunity to witness the spiritual fervour of this magnanimous culture, distilled over hundreds and thousands of years to this point in time.

Interaction with Naga Sadhus

A huge crowd of Naga Sadhus visit Gangasagar Mela every year. This is a very good opportunity to learn about their life and rituals during the whole event. Painted with ash, these sadhus are no less than an attraction for this Mela itself.

A Grand Spiritual Affair

For any person who is inclined towards spirituality, this is surely an opulent affair of all things spiritual and religious. The main motive of the tourists during the temple is to take a dip in the Ganges, but being in Gangasagar, they also visit the famous Kapil Muni temple.

Gangasagar Mela gives an opportunity for everyone to learn about the rich Indian culture. Hundreds and thousands of devotees visit this fair from around the world to take a dip in the Ganges and witness the vast culture and spirituality of the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2023 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).