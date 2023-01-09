Gangasagar Mela is an annual celebration that is commemorated during the auspicious period of Makar Sankranti. This year, Gangasagar Mela 2023 will start on January 8, 2023, and continue until January 17, 2023. On this day, the Sun makes its transition to Capricorn from Sagittarius. During Gangasagar Mela, it is believed that taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges during this time can help a person attain salvation. Gangasagar Mela is also known as Gangasagar Snan or Gangasagar Yatra. The Gangasagar Mela Punya Snan is from Saturday, January 14, 2023, 6:53 pm to Sunday, January 15, 2023, 6:53 pm. In some parts of India, it is the season of harvest, while in other parts, it is the season of new beginnings. People from different cultures thank the sun god for the good harvest. Gangasagar Mela 2023: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Central Government To Declare Mela a National-Level Fair.

One of the essential rituals of Gangasagar is bathing in River Ganga in the morning. The first ones to take a bath are the Naga Sadhus and Saints, following which the devotees enjoy the Gangasagar bath. After the devotees take the holy dip, they worship the Surya Bhagwan and offer prayers to their ancestors. As we celebrate Gangasagar Mela, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Gangasagar Mela 2023: About 30 Lakh Pilgrims Expected To Attend Festival in West Bengal From January 8 to 17 After Two Years of COVID-19 Pandemic.

History of Gangasagar Mela

The history of the auspicious occasion can be traced back to as early as 400 BCE. Legends suggest that the first Kapil Muni temple was constructed by Queen Satyabhama in 430 AD, and the present idol was established by Swami Ramanand in 1437, marking the beginning of a pilgrimage that remains timeless till today. Gangasagar is an island of sand formed by the Ganges delta spread over several acres of open sky in the Bay of Bengal. According to mythology, the story of Gangasagar is that of moksha. The liberation from the circle of life and death narrates the tale of how Bhagirath freed the souls of 60,000 sons from the eternal flames of hell after performing their last rites with water from the holy Ganges.

Significance of Gangasagar Mela

Gangasagar Mela is the world's second-largest human congregation at the confluence of the river Ganga and the Bay of Bengal after Kumbh. The island is quite large, with an area of 224.3 km located on the Bay of Bengal continental shelf, about 100 km south of Kolkata. Gangasagar is the largest and oldest living tradition in Bengal. It has been mentioned in Indian epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Gangasagar is not just a pilgrimage but an intricate intermingling of emotion and faith.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2023 11:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).