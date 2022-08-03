On 15 August 1947, India got freedom from 200 years of British rule. This day reminds us of the heroic freedom fighters' sacrifices, penance and diligence. This day is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. Flag hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural programs are organised at many places and in different parts of the country. This day is a public national holiday for all. On Independence Day, people wish each other happy Republic Day by updating Tiranga DP Images for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram & Twitter. They also send each other GIF Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers. This year, under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, preparations are being made to celebrate Independence Day (August 15) with great enthusiasm, but even after the completion of 75 years of independence, many people are confused about which one we are going to be 75th or 76th this year. August 15, 2022, will be the 75th anniversary of independence and the 76th Independence Day. Independence Day 2022 Wishes & Tiranga HD Images: Send Swatantrata Diwas Greetings, 15 August Wallpapers, Facebook Quotes & SMS to Your Friends and Family.

India got independence from the British at midnight of August 15, 1947. It took more than 200 years for India to get independence from the British Raj. On this day i.e. 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort for the first time. Since then, every year on Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national tricolour flag at the Red Fort in Delhi.

The festival of independence is a symbol of our freedom. This day is meant to celebrate the achievements achieved as an independent nation. This year as well the whole of India is ready to celebrate independence. On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, you can share with your family and loved ones messages, and photos on social media platforms like Facebook, and WhatsApp. You can update Independence Day 2022 Tiranga DP images for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram & Twitter and we have brought for you some of the best statuses, tricolour story photos, Telegram pics, wishes & greetings for free download on August 15:

Tiranga DP Images for WhatsApp

Tiranga DP Images (File Photo)

WhatsApp Message For Independence Day: On The Occasion of India's Independence Day 2022; Let’s Remember All of the Past Heroes Who Fought for Our Sovereignty and Harmony.

Tiranga DP Images for Twitter

Tiranga DP Images (File Photo)

WhatsApp Message For Independence Day: Freedom Does Not Come So Easily. We Are All Indebted to Our National Heroes Who Made This Country What It Is Today. Sending Greetings on The Momentous Fest of Independence Day!

Tiranga DP Images for Facebook

Tiranga DP Images (File Photo)

WhatsApp Message For Independence Day: Let’s Salute the Martyrs, For the Sacrifices, They Made, And Thank Them For Delivering Us Our Today. Wishing Everybody a Happy Independence Day Celebration.

Tiranga DP Images for Instagram

Tiranga DP Images (File Photo)

WhatsApp Message For Independence Day: This Independence Day, Let Us Be Mindful of Everything We Can Do for Our Nation to Make It a Place of Fortune, Peace, and Contentment.

Tiranga DP Images for Telegram

Tiranga DP Images (File Photo)

WhatsApp Message For Independence Day: “A Country’s Greatness Lies in Its Undying Ideals of Love and Sacrifice That Inspire the Mothers of Race.”- Sarojini Naidu.

Happy Independence Day 2022 Wishes: Send HD Images, WhatsApp Messages & Quotes on August 15

Another important campaign is being launched by the Ministry of Culture during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Under this, anonymous freedom fighters are being searched from village to village. A target has been set to find about one lakh such fighters. All the districts have been asked to collect the information of such people who took an active part in the freedom movement. The special thing is that under this initiative, more than a thousand anonymous freedom fighters have been found so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2022 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).