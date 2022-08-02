India's National Tricolour Flag symbolises great pride and national integrity for every citizen. The Tiranga signifies hope and the idea of hankering toward a healthy and developed nation. To honour the nation's ensign, the honourable prime minister of the country, Narendra Modi has initiated the mass movement of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The movement envisages all the Indians to hoist the tricolour flag at their homes by following specific vital guidelines. It will somehow connect people to the embodiment of our commitment and duties to nation-building. Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark the 75 glorious years of India's Independence from British rule, the PM also urged the people to update their social media display pictures. Tricolour as Social Media Profile Pictures For 'Har Ghar Tiranga;' Here's How To Change DPs of Your WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Account.

While addressing the 91st edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi encouraged the people to keep the tricolour flag as the profile picture of their social media handles from August 2 to August 15. The main view to keep the Tiranga in Dps was to invoke the sense of patriotism in the hearts of every Indian citizen and raise awareness about the National ensign. The PM has already changed his display picture to 'Tiranga' on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in the country. It's time for you to join the nationwide movement and update your profile images. Here are HD images and wallpapers of the magnificent Tricolour flag that you can download for free. Tiranga DP Set by PM Modi on Social Media Handles, View Profile Pictures of India's Tricolour Flag For 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Movement.

Watch: Har Ghar Tiranga Movement By GOI

The Indian Tiranga was designed by Pingali Venkayya, a freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh, which was adopted pre-independence on July 22, 1947. The colours of the flag symbolise a unique meaning. The saffron hue represents courage, white for truth and purity, and green denotes prosperity. The navy blue Ashoka Chakra with 24 wheels signifies the Laws of Dharmas.

