Baisakhi (Vaisakhi), also known as Vaisakh Sankranti, is celebrated to welcome the arrival of spring. It is an auspicious and essential occasion and marks the first day of Vaiskah. Baisakhi is usually celebrated annually as the Sikh New Year or Punjabi New Year around April 13 or 14. The festival is also known as the festival of bloom for harvest. Let us learn about Baisakhi 2022 date, history, significance and celebrations related to this beautiful religious and harvest festival. Mesha Sankranti 2022 in India: Date, Significance and Everything That You Need To Know About Hindu Solar New Year.

Baisakhi 2022 Date

Annually celebrated as the Hindu Solar New Year and the Sikh New Year either on April 13 or 14. This Year Baisakhi falls on April 14, Thursday, which will be the beginning of the spring season and make way for other festivals to follow.

Significance Of Baisakhi

It is considered one of the most important festivals in both the Sikh calendar and the Hindu Vikram Samvat calendar. Also known as the harvest festival of Punjab and is celebrated across many religions. This festival is also celebrated as the Sikh New Year, wherein the Sikhs pray to their Tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, the founder of the Khalsa Panth. This festival celebrates the new hope and joy that the new harvest season brings to the people. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

History of Baisakhi

Baisakhi has its roots deep in Sikh history, and the day is marked as the foundation of the Khalsa Panth in 1699 by Tenth Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The Khalsa Panth was formed after the execution of the Ninth Guru Teg Bahadur Singh after he refused to follow Aurangzeb's orders. This day also recognizes the martyrdom of the people of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. This day celebrates the vigour and the bravery of the souls lost.

Celebrations of Baisakhi

Baisakhi is a colourful and vibrant festival celebrated with faith in the heart and zeal in mind. All around the world, Sikhs take to Gurudwaras to offer their prayers; processions or Nagar Kirtans are held in towns and with the raising of the Nishan Sahab flag. Traditional dances take place, and langars are hosted for the devotees. Wishing everyone a Happy Baisakhi 2022!

