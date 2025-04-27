Basava Jayanti is an annual occasion that is celebrated mainly in the Indian state of Karnataka and in parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The day of Basava Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Basavanna, also called Basaveshwara, a 12th-century philosopher, poet, and social reformer who founded the Lingayat tradition. Basava was active during the rule of the Kalyani Chalukya/Kalachuri dynasties but reached the peak of his influence during the rule of King Bijjala II in Karnataka, India. This year, Basava Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30. The holiday is celebrated throughout South India, primarily in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Basava Jayanti Wishes & Basaveshwar Jayanti Images: WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Birth Anniversary of Revered Saint.

The traditional legends and hagiographic texts state Basava to be the founder of the Lingayats. Basava spread social awareness through his poetry, popularly known as Vachanaas. He was a strong promoter of ahimsa and also condemned human and animal sacrifices. He rejected gender or social discrimination, superstitions and rituals but introduced the Ishtalinga necklace, with an image of the lingam, to every person regardless of their birth, to be a constant reminder of one's bhakti (devotion) to Shiva. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Basava Jayanti 2025 Date

Basava Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30.

Basava Jayanti Significance

Basava Jayanti is an important day for people of the Lingayat community in South India. Basavanna worked towards building a society based on equality, social justice, and devotion to Lord Shiva, rejecting caste discrimination and promoting work as worship. On this day, devotees remember him and honour his teachings through special prayers, processions, speeches, and community gatherings.

Basava’s famous collection of poems, known as Vachanas, emphasised moral values, simplicity, and inner devotion rather than ritualistic practices. On this day, government offices and cultural organisations organise events highlighting Basavanna's vision of an inclusive and progressive society.

