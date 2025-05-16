Halloween in 2025 is on October 31st, which falls on a Friday. The holiday is celebrated with traditions like trick-or-treating (kids dress up in costumes and collect sweets), carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns, attending costume parties, lighting bonfires, and playing games like apple bobbing. People also enjoy telling scary stories, watching horror movies, and decorating their homes with spooky themes - it's all about fun, fright, and creativity!

How Many Days Are Left for Halloween 2025?

Halloween 2025

Does Halloween always fall on October 31 every year?

Yes, Halloween always falls on October 31 every year, no matter what day of the week it is. However, some people suggest celebrating it on the last Saturday of October instead, so families and kids can enjoy it more easily without weekday constraints. But traditionally, October 31 is the fixed date for Halloween worldwide.

