Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WED) is observed on November 19 every year to empower women in business. The day believes in celebrating, and supporting women entrepreneurs. The day highlights the works of women in business and inspires them to continue their journey. On Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2020, we bring to you quotes of some popular women entrepreneurs that will stir up the passion to follow your dreams. From Oprah Winfrey to Coco Chanel, we bring to you some interesting thoughts of famous women who runt their business.

Women's Entrepreneurship Day was founded and implemented by Pet Pioneer, Animal Fair Media Founder and Ellis Island Medal of Honor. When WED was first organised in 2014, The Fortune Magazine explained it was "a global movement to celebrate and support female founders and shed light on some of their challenges." It said that the intention was to "to mobilise a global network of female business owners, entrepreneurs and change-makers who support and empower this community of women entrepreneurs and their businesses". Meanwhile, here are some inspiring thoughts from women in business like Anne Sweeney, Sheryl Sandberg and Estée Lauder whose share their experiences in running the show. Women Entrepreneurs in COVID-19: Stories of Women Who Rose Through the Pandemic With Their Entrepreneurial Aptitude.

Thought on Women Entrepreneurship (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Define Success in Your Own Terms, Achieve It by Your Own Rules, and Build a Life You’re Proud to Live.” — Anne Sweeney

Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Follow Your Passion — and if You Don’t Know What It Is, Realize That One Reason for Your Existence on Earth Is to Find It.” —Oprah Winfrey

Women's Entrepreneurship Day Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Want Every Little Girl Who’s Been Told She’s Bossy to Be Told Again She Has Leadership Skills.” —Sheryl Sandberg

Quote on Women's Entrepreneurship (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “You Never Lose in Business, Either You Win or You Learn.” — Melinda Emerson

Women's Entrepreneurship Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: "I Have Never Worked a Day in My Life Without Selling. If I Believe in Something, I Sell It, and I Sell It Hard.” — Estée Lauder

Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Most Courageous Act Is Still to Think for Yourself. Aloud.” – Coco Chanel

In 2014, WED was recognised by 144 nations which included the presentation of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Pioneer Awards. The event was attended by delegates from around the world. Meanwhile, you can share these quotes and inspire the women you know to aim bigger. Happy Women's Entrepreneurship Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).