Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WED) is observed on November 19 every year to empower, celebrate, and support women in business worldwide. The movement was established to bring awareness about 250 million girls living in poverty globally who deserve better opportunities in life and empowering the 4 billion women on the planet. The day highlights the works of women entrepreneurs and inspires them for the better. Ahead of Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2020, we bring to you date, significance and events related to the day. Women Entrepreneurs in COVID-19: Stories of Women Who Rose Through the Pandemic With Their Entrepreneurial Aptitude.

In 2014, WED was recognised by 144 nations which included the presentation of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Pioneer Awards. The inaugural event was held in New York City at the United Nations, with additional events being held simultaneously in several other countries. Women's Entrepreneurship Day was founded and implemented by Pet Pioneer, Animal Fair Media Founder and Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

After the first time the day was observed in 2014, The Fortune Magazine explained it was "a global movement to celebrate and support female founders and shed light on some of their challenges." It said that the intention was to "to mobilise a global network of female business owners, entrepreneurs and change-makers who support and empower this community of women entrepreneurs and their businesses.

The U.S. House of Representatives annually recognises the WEDO movement as “A Day in Honor of Women Entrepreneurs” under the leadership of Congresswoman Grace Meng. Women's Entrepreneurship Day event convenes at the United Nations in New York City including a conference, speakers, and the inaugural Women's Entrepreneurship Day Pioneer Awards. During the event in 2014, an Education Philanthropy Pioneer Award was given to Barack Obama’s grandmother Sarah Obama, for her work in bringing gender equality to education in that country. Delegations from many different nations attended the event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).