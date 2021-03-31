Every year World Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2 to raise awareness about autism and the issues related to it to make this world a better place for the people who have ASD. The idea of World Autism Awareness Day is to promote the welfare of people affected by autism with the help of technology amongst other ways. The history of World Autism Awareness Day dates back to the time when the United Nations General Assembly announced in April 2007 to celebrate April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day. The day also encourages UN member states to raise awareness about it and helps the victims to lead meaningful lives.

World Autism Awareness Day 2021 Date, History & Significance

World Autism day is observed on April 2 every year and aims at promoting the welfare of the people affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder which is a developmental disability. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the life of persons having autism has been more difficult. According to the UN, people "with autism have long faced many of these inequalities, which have only been further exacerbated by the pandemic. It’s a problem made worse by long recognized discriminatory hiring practices and workplace environments that present major obstacles for persons with autism; all of which contribute to the unemployment or severe underemployment of a large majority of adults on the autism spectrum." On this day, let us know more about Autism.

What is autism?

Autism or autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability that affects a person's ability to communicate, express themselves and understand the behaviour and expression of others, indicating that their social skills are impaired. People suffering from this condition have difficulty in interacting with other individuals and society in general. They cannot express themselves normally through words or actions and often develop unusual repetitive behaviours.

It is also known as an autism spectrum disorder does not denote a single condition, but it actually is an umbrella term for various conditions. Autism is defined as a neurobehavioral condition, meaning that it is a behavioural disorder caused by the brain's inability to process emotions and comprehension.

Autism Symptoms

Individuals with autism exhibit a variety of symptoms and behaviours from person to person. Therefore it is not possible to list down all the specific symptoms that an affected person will show. However, there are some commonly observed patterns in people having Autism, such as:

They do not respond when they are called in their names

Lack of interest in activities that interest normal children, such as playing with other children, making friends with other children

Avoiding eye contact while talking with parents or strangers

Delay in developing normal speech

Speak in a monotonous or robotic voice

Repeat a behaviour regularly, like a fixed motion of the hands.

Can't understand and answer slightly complicated questions or instructions

Get annoyed at trivial matters

Babies who do not show emotion and gesture do not make voice and speech until the age of 24 months

Autism Causes

Scientists and researchers have confirmed that autism is a result of the brain's abnormal functioning and ability to process thoughts, expression and behaviour. However, the exact causes of autism have not yet been identified. There are some studies which suggest that this condition can be caused by genetic factor. But this has not been fully confirmed. Currently, the cause of autism is still a subject of study and research.

