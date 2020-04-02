World Autism Awareness Day 2020: From Causes to Types, 7 Most Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) About Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Awareness (Photo Credits: Wiki)

Every year on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day is observed. The international observation encourages measures to raise awareness about people who have Autism Spectrum Disorder all around the world. Autism, also known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is often characterised with issues faced with "social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication". It is a broad range of conditions and as per CDC about 1 in every 54 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Severity of Autism Symptoms Varies Greatly Among Identical Twins: Study.

However, despite several efforts, awareness of the disorder is low. People who have Autism often require extra care from the others and lack of awareness or knowledge about the health condition, makes it difficult to be able to help them. Did you know that boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls? Take a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD):

What Are The 3 Main Characteristics of Autism?

Issues with social interaction and understanding.

Unusual interest in objects.

They might exhibit under or overreaction to one or more of the five senses aka sight, touch, taste, smell, or hearing.

They might indulge in repeated actions or body movements.

What is Autism Caused By?

There is no known single cause for autism spectrum disorder, but it is generally accepted that it is caused by abnormalities in brain structure or function. Brain scans show differences in the shape and structure of the brain in children with autism compared to in neurotypical children. Autistic Pride Day: Everything About the Day That Celebrates Autistics.

What Are the 3 Types of Autism?

The three most common forms of autism in the pre-2013 classification system were Autistic Disorder—or classic autism; Asperger's Syndrome; and Pervasive Developmental Disorder – Not Otherwise Specified (PDD-NOS). These three disorders share many of the same symptoms, but they differ in their severity and impact.

Can Autism Go Away?

There is no known cure for autism. But recent research might make parents wonder if it ever goes away — either through therapy or through a child simply growing older. Researchers looked at parent's reports on 1,420 children who once had an autism diagnosis.

At What Age is Autism Usually Noticed?

The behavioural symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) often appear early in development. Many children show symptoms of autism by 12 months to 18 months of age or earlier.

Can Watching TV Cause Autism?

TV Implicated in Autism Rise. Oct. 18, 2006 -- Too much TV time for toddlers may trigger autism, according to a study by Cornell business professors. Over the past few decades, there's been an amazing increase in the number of children diagnosed with autism.

Is Autism a Disability?

No, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) isn't a learning disability. But it does affect learning—sometimes in ways like learning disabilities. And kids who have autism are often eligible for special education services.

Light It Up Blue, annually observed on April 2, is dedicated to raising awareness of autism. The initiative is generally associated with Autism Speaks. It is intended to raise international awareness of autism in support of both World Autism Awareness Day and Autism Awareness Month in the United States.