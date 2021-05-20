Over half of the global food crops rely on pollination. However, data suggests that the species responsible for pollination such as honey bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, etc face a higher extinction rate due to human activities. Without them, there would be food scarcity and the major chunk of the population would die of starvation. To acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators in our food system, World Bee Day is celebrated every year on May 18.

Theme of World Bee Day 2021

The theme for World Bee Day 2021 is "Bee Engaged: Build Back Better for Bees". By this theme, the United Nations proclaimed day focuses on threats faced by bees and other pollinators due to COVID-19.

History and Significance of World Bee Day

The United Nations decided to celebrate World Bee Day on May 20 as it marks the birth anniversary of Anton Jansa, the pioneer of beekeeping. He came from a family of beekeepers in Slovenia. The idea of celebration marking this day was proposed in 2016 by the Republic of Slovenia.

The United Nations approved Slovenia's proposal to proclaim May 20 as World Bee Day in 2017. First observed in 2018, so it is a relatively new celebration.

Not just bees, even other pollinators are facing a threat of extinction. This special day gives us an opportunity to come together and promote actions to help these pollinators.

