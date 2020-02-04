World Cancer Day 2020 Support Messages: Inspiring and Uplifting Quotes & Images to Send Survivors and Families

Cancer support quotes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Its the World Cancer Day today. Annually, marked on the 4th of February, it aims to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment. Every year there is a specific them to it and this year's theme is ‘I Am and I Will’ which aims to empower towards the personal commitment to reduce the growing impact of cancer. Battling the disease is no mean feat and often takes out every will out of a person. Cancer patients go through a lot of pain, hopelessness, feelings of depression while they are getting treatment. And sometimes the best you can do is offer support and stay by their side. If you know someone who is battling cancer but do not know or what to say, we give you some quotes and supporting messages which you can send them. On this World Cancer Day 2020, you can download these cancer support messages and images to send patients and survivors. World Cancer Day 2020 Quotes For Survivors: Empowering And Motivating Messages To Share With Those Who Won The Battle Against Deadly Disease!

The observance of this day has been marked since the year 2000 at the "World Cancer Summit against Cancer for the New Millenium." The World Cancer Day is organised by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and it is celebrated by all the United Nations (UN) members. People who suffer from cancer often go through their worst as chemotherapy sessions can also have side effects. The family members may stand by their side but even they need support time and again. On World Cancer Day 2020, we give you some inspiring quotes, messages and images which you can send to cancer patients, survivors and their families and offer support. World Cancer Day 2020: From Vaccines to Diet, Easy Prevention Methods to Help Cut Down the Risk of Developing Cancer.

Message Reads: Never Be Ashamed of a Scar. It Simply Means You Were Stronger Than Whatever Tried to Hurt You.

Message reads: Your Illness Does Not Define You. Always by Your Side and You Will Get Through This.

Message reads: Hope Is the Only Thing Stronger Than Fear. Always Be Hopeful to Face Your Fears.

Message reads: When It Rains, Look for Rainbows When It’s Dark, Look for Stars. Sending My Positive Thoughts Your Way, Stay Strong.

Message reads: Never Give Up. Never Give In. Stay Strong!

You can send the above motivational quotes, messages and images to cancer patients and offer your support. You can also send these uplifting images to even the families who are dealing with cancer patients. Remember sometimes even a few words of encouragement can serve hope to the patient. Also, not all cancer patients may show their weakness but one needs to understand the pain they'd be going through. So this World Cancer Day 2020, send across these inspiring and supportive messages and spread some hope among everyone.