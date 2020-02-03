World Cancer Day 2020 Quotes For Survivors: Empowering And Motivating Messages To Share With Those Who Won The Battle Against Deadly Disease!

World Cancer Day Message for survivor (Photo Credits: File Photo)

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 to raise awareness about cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. World Cancer Day 2020 theme is 'I Am and I Will' which is an empowering call for personal commitment to reduce the growing impact of cancer. People suffering from cancer often lose hope and slip into depression. It is important to keep them motivated and to give them hope for a better tomorrow. As we observe World Cancer Day 2020, we have compiled a list of messages you can share with cancer survivors. World Cancer Day 2020 Date and History: Know The Theme And Significance of The Day That Aims To Increase Cancer Awareness

People who have survived cancer have seen the lowest point in their lives. Many of them feel terrible at heart and that they are a burden to their families. But it is important to remind them that they have fought a good battle and emerged victoriously. It is essential to constantly feed them with motivation, hope, love and the need to achieve their dreams like the rest of us. Here are some beautiful messages you can share with your those who have survived cancer on this World Cancer Day 2020. World Cancer Day 2020: From Vaccines to Diet, Easy Prevention Methods to Help Cut Down the Risk of Developing Cancer.

World Cancer Day Message For Survivor: You Are Loved. You Are Wonderfully Made. You Are Beautiful. You Are a Masterpiece. God Has a Great Plan for You.

World Cancer Day Quote For Survivor: The Wish for Healing Has Always Been Half of Health.

World Cancer Day 2020 Thought For Survivor: Have Faith, It Can Go Beyond What the Eyes Can See

World Cancer Day 2020 Message For Survivor: You Are Still the Same Amazing Person You’ve Always Been. And I Am So Proud to Call You As My Friend.

World Cancer Day Thoughts For Survivor: You’re a Warrior, and Warriors Don’t Quit. Cancer Is Just One Chapter in Your Life, Not the Whole Story.

Every year, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) organises the World Cancer Day to raise awareness in the global community to put an end to the injustice of "preventable suffering" from cancer. This year's theme 'I am and I will' acknowledges that everyone has the capacity to act in the face of cancer. Send these empowering messages to survivors and motivate them to pick up their lives and continue where it stopped.